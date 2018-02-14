Today's Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Had a Wardrobe Malfunction During Fashion Week

And somehow no one noticed.

Instagram​

During Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner revealed that she had a major wardrobe malfunction during New York Fashion Week last year—when she was presented with the Fashion Icon of the Decade Award at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards.

Getty Images
Kendall wore a Giambattista Valli black gown to the event, which apparently fell apart right before her appearance. "My dress broke," Kendall tells her family in the episode. "The whole zipper came undone, so Marni sewed me in."

Getty Images

The moment was caught on Instagram about five months ago, and now we know the story behind it.

Marni to the rescue

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

