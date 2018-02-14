Today's Top Stories
1
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
2
Why You're in Love with Your Social Media Profile
3
Updos for Spring That Look Hard to Do But Aren't
4
How Much Do the Winter Olympics Really Cost?
5
29 Valentine's Day Gifts for Hopeless Romantics

Khloé Kardashian Wrote an Entire Blog Post About the Intimate Details of Her Relationship

Here's how she knew Tristan Thompson was the one.

Instagram​

Right in time for Valentine's Day, Khloé Kardashian has shared the moment she knew Tristan Thompson was the person she wants to spend the rest of her life with.

In a blog post on khloewithak.com, the denim designer writes, "I knew Tristan was the one very quickly. I have never felt so comfortable or so safe with someone. Because of that, I took it very slowly and was cautious about how I went about 'us.' I made sure we had very in-depth conversations. I wanted to make sure that those conversations were backed up by actions."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

✨ Day 1 of 2018 ✨

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloé continues, "Tristan was so forthcoming with his life, as I was with mine. It was really reassuring to feel that someone had the same belief systems as I did. We shared the same principles and morals. We spoke about religion, children and our families. I think all of those things are important to truly know the ins and outs of someone."

❥ Mom and Dad ❥

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Khloé and Tristan are currently expecting their first child.

Related Story
Khloé Kardashian Asked About Caitlyn Jenner

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kylie Jenner Poses for Valentine's Day Instagram
SJP Responds to Her Feud with Kim Cattrall
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 Similarities Between the Royals and Kardashians
Barack Obama Sends Michelle Obama Love on V-Day
Rita Ora Talks About 'Fifty Shades Freed'
Kendall Jenner Had a Wardrobe Malfunction
Meghan Markle Just Broke Royal Tradition
How Victoria's Secret Angels Are Celebrating V-Day
Who Is Milo Ventimiglia Dating? Meet Kelly Egarian
Get to Know Joan Smalls