Khloé Kardashian Wrote an Entire Blog Post About the Intimate Details of Her Relationship

Right in time for Valentine's Day, Khloé Kardashian has shared the moment she knew Tristan Thompson was the person she wants to spend the rest of her life with.

In a blog post on khloewithak.com, the denim designer writes, "I knew Tristan was the one very quickly. I have never felt so comfortable or so safe with someone. Because of that, I took it very slowly and was cautious about how I went about 'us.' I made sure we had very in-depth conversations. I wanted to make sure that those conversations were backed up by actions."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

✨ Day 1 of 2018 ✨ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2018 at 10:08am PST

Khloé continues, "Tristan was so forthcoming with his life, as I was with mine. It was really reassuring to feel that someone had the same belief systems as I did. We shared the same principles and morals. We spoke about religion, children and our families. I think all of those things are important to truly know the ins and outs of someone."



❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Khloé and Tristan are currently expecting their first child.

