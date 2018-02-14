Barack Obama Posted the Sweetest Valentine's Day Message to Michelle Obama

Even those who consider Valentine's Day just a "normal day" can't deny the sweet love that goes around on February 14—and yes, that includes Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. The 56-year-old former president posted an adorable message to wife Michelle, 54, in honor of the holiday with the caption, "Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The post comes just two days following the unveiling of the former president and first lady's official portraits at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.—an annual tradition and honor for former presidents. The Obama portrait unveiling was one of the most anticipated to-date—made possible by artists Kehinde Wiley (who painted Barack Obama's) and Amy Sherald (who painted Michelle Obama's).