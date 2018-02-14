"There Was Never a Fight": Sarah Jessica Parker Responds to Kim Cattrall Feud Rumors Yet Again

If you're one of the many heartbroken Sex and the City fans who simply can't get over the ongoing feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, SJP has another message for fans: there was never a fight. In a recent interview with People, the SATC star opens up about the reported feud between the actors:

“I never talked about it, except [to say] that some of us were disappointed [about the movie not happening], says Parker. “But I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me. We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So I don’t want to mess with that. I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing that part. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege.”

Rumors of a feud between the friends sparked when Cattrall, 61, insisted her and her castmates didn't get along after her decision not to participate in Sex and the City 3. Over the past few months, Cattrall has revealed the tension that has been reportedly going on for years between the co-stars.



To further prove there wasn't a fight (likely after she gave the interview above), a few days ago SJP, 52, reached out to Cattrall following the death of her brother. Cattrall responded by posting on her Instagram, "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker."

During a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, SJP said she was "heartbroken" by Cattrall's continuous statements that they were never friends. Here's hoping the former co-stars can mend their relationship soon.

