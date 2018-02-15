Today's Top Stories
1
We Need to Stop Normalizing Mass Shootings
2
An Ode to Black Panther's Costumes
3
Why You're in Love with Your Social Media Profile
4
5 Causes for Red Spots or Bumps on Your Skin
5
The Royals and Kardashians' Strange Similarities

Ryan Reynolds Officially Wins Valentine's Day Thanks to His Gift for Blake Lively

Bless this man.

Getty Images

Valentine's Day (otherwise known as that random day in February where you eat too much candy and bitterly scroll through Instagram) has come and gone—and celebrity couples delivered when it came to extremely cute displays of love. But none more so than Ryan Reynolds, who showed the world how much he adores Blake Lively by making her a cake.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, ‘cause I’m not a scientist.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Like actual glue? Or...the icing turned out glue-esque? Either way, if anyone ever creates an award for "Best Performance in the Adorable Trolling of One's Spouse," he would win it. Also, in case you are wondering, Blake Lively spent the day being endearingly and extremely extra:

Related Story
Kylie Jenner Poses for Valentine's Day Instagram

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Getaway: SZA Gives Us Her Guide to Hawaii
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Kiss After Church
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Amy Schumer Secretly Weds Chef Chris Fischer
Why Kendall Jenner Isn't Walking in Fashion Week
Celebrities Express Grief After Florida Shooting
Kris Jenner Drunkenly Attempts to do Karaoke
Kylie Jenner Poses for Valentine's Day Instagram
SJP Responds to Her Feud with Kim Cattrall
The Royals and Kardashians' Strange Similarities
Barack Obama Sends Michelle Obama Love on V-Day