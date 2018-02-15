Ryan Reynolds Officially Wins Valentine's Day Thanks to His Gift for Blake Lively

Valentine's Day (otherwise known as that random day in February where you eat too much candy and bitterly scroll through Instagram) has come and gone—and celebrity couples delivered when it came to extremely cute displays of love. But none more so than Ryan Reynolds, who showed the world how much he adores Blake Lively by making her a cake.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Like actual glue? Or...the icing turned out glue-esque? Either way, if anyone ever creates an award for "Best Performance in the Adorable Trolling of One's Spouse," he would win it. Also, in case you are wondering, Blake Lively spent the day being endearingly and extremely extra: