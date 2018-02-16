Today's Top Stories
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Photographed for First Time Since Becoming New Parents

Looks like they're still going strong.

Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their daughter Stormi into the world on February 1, and have managed to stay pretty under the radar about their relationship. But despite reports that they're living apart, the pair are still together and co-parenting their baby. And now the first photo of them post-Stormi has emerged:

Snapchat

FYI, Travis uploaded this photo to Snapchat—and it's the first we've seen of the couple since the arrival of their daughter. The pair have been dating since April 2017, and are coming up on their one-year anniversary, with sources telling People, "He’s very protective of Kylie, and his family embraced her, too."

