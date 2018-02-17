Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Might Not Have Been Legally Married

The news that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have separated after two years of marriage has devastated fans of the couple worldwide. But now, according to reports, the pair might not have been legally married to begin with.

TMZ has done some digging, and they're reporting that there is no record of a marriage license for the couple in L.A. County, and that they checked "all the way back to 2010."

Aniston and Theroux got married at their house in Bel-Air in August 2015, in a surprise backyard wedding, so TMZ has done some major due diligence by checking as far back as 2010 for a marriage license.

To make matters even more interesting, TMZ cites some sources as claiming that rumors about the couple's "unofficial" marriage have been bouncing around for years. As TMZ reports:

They could have gotten a marriage license in any of the 57 other counties in California, but we spoke with some Jen sources who have had regular contact with her for years, and they say there's been talk for a long time they might not be legally married.



However, the publication also concedes that "There's such a thing as a confidential marriage license, but we're told they did NOT get one in L.A. County." So it's possible that Aniston and Theroux either have a super secret confidential license, or that they applied in another county.



For now, we'll just have to wait to find out if Aniston and Theroux enter official divorce proceedings. The couple apparently has an "iron clad" prenup.