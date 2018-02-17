17 Tweets That Make the Case for Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt *Not* Getting Back Together

When news broke that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were calling it quits after two years of marriage, people immediately began speculating about/shamelessly hoping for a Brad Pitt/Jennifer Aniston reunion.

While a lot of people on internet are lusting for a Bennifer reconciliation, there are also those who are decidedly not ready to forget how things ended the first time around. Here are 17 tweets from people making the case for Jen and Brad to stay separated.

Y'all really think Jennifer Aniston about to go sniffing around Brad Pitt when he got 10 kids and an alcohol addiction? Meanwhile she has a yoga body and a Smart Water deal w/ 0 kids in sight. She good. — C.Rush (@cassterlyrock) February 16, 2018

Uhm, there’s more important stuff going on than the fact that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are both single at the same time. Let’s talk about gun control with the same passion, please. — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) February 16, 2018

In case you all forgot: Brad Pitt fell in love with another woman and begun a relationship with her while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston. He left her to be with someone else. Why would anyone want her to get back together with him? — Alina (@__LinaGarcia) February 16, 2018

Someone, please explain to me people's desire for Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to get back together. He cheated on her. He left her for Angelina. He has a substance abuse problem and was violent with one of his kids. Why should she have any interest in being with him? — Catherine McKenzie (@CEMcKenzie1) February 17, 2018

Imagine a plot twist where Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie become gal pals, then plot against Brad Pitt — Ö 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@ozcanmermaid) February 17, 2018

Are people really getting excited about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt being single at the same time? He cheated on her, he doesn’t DESERVE HER — Grog (@georgiagraphs) February 17, 2018

People are rooting for Jennifer Aniston to get back together with Brad Pitt? The man who cheated and left her for another woman?? pic.twitter.com/ilGDcPLIiq — . (@l3nee91) February 16, 2018

x: “I ship Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt”



me: pic.twitter.com/HcOnFOXTyL — sara loves jen (@mysunshineisjen) February 16, 2018

“jennifer aniston and brad pitt can finally get back together!!” pic.twitter.com/94qQgqRAsN — ً (@anistonily) February 16, 2018

NO - Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt should not get back together. He was unfaithful, had an affair and married his mistress. She deserves better than going back to that. 💆🏾‍♀️ — Elexus Harris (@elexusharris) February 16, 2018

To all of the people rooting for Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to get back together:

Your real life misses you. Give it a call. Check in to see how it's doing. You might be surprised that it needs you. — Dana Jay Bein (DJB) (@danajaybein) February 16, 2018

Can people just stop fantasizing about Jennifer Aniston getting back together with Brad Pitt, a guy who cheated, lied and publicly trashed their relationship? She deserves better! — jess B (@JessNYC1) February 16, 2018

Daily reminder that Brad Pitt cheated on Jennifer Aniston and she deserves better idc I don't ship even a millimeter — Sophia (@katycatsophia) February 16, 2018

I am the only one who wants him to publicly declare his love for her and then wants her to very publicly reject him...#BradPitt #JenniferAniston https://t.co/Im3i3ttdRm — Nolene Dougan #FBPE (@NoleneDougan) February 16, 2018

Jennifer Aniston is amazing and Brad Pitt is a pretentious douche who, let’s be real, isn’t aging as well we we all thought he would. So nah. I’m not rooting for a rekindling of that ridiculous relationship. #PASS — Eric Touey (@erictouey) February 16, 2018

As much as a reunion of #BradPitt and #JenniferAniston would bring me pure joy, we all know it can’t happen because... pic.twitter.com/6YxBmMpna2 — Michelle (@sun_and_sangria) February 16, 2018