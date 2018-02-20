Today's Top Stories
1
Everyone Should Hear This Gun Control Speech
2
The Best Red-Carpet Looks at the 2018 BAFTAs
3
40 Layered Haircuts and Hairstyles to Copy
4
An Ode to Black Panther's Costumes
5
What It's Like to Be a Female Border Patrol Agent

Fergie Defends Herself After the Internet Drags Her for Sexy National Anthem

"This rendition didn’t strike the intended tone."

Getty Images

If you managed to spend the holiday weekend away from the internet/TV (in which case, what is your secret?), you may have missed Fergie singing the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Honestly, it's a lot, and Twitter had many, many, many, many, *many* thoughts. Most of which were unkind enough that Fergie ended up issuing a public explanation/low-key apology.

"I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," she said in a statement. "I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."

Fair enough. But also:

Related Stories
Beyonce and Blue Ivy sat courtside
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy on a Mother-Daughter Date
Chrissy Teigen talks working with Meghan Markle
Chrissy Teigen Talks Meghan Markle

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Queen Elizabeth Attends London Fashion Week
10 Male Actors Whose Assets Were Enhanced
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
JLaw Looks Identical to Elizabeth Hurley
Selena Gomez | ELLE UK Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Fly to Wedding
Justin Theroux Had Reservations About Marriage
Kate Middleton Steps Out in Black After BAFTAs
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Pregnancy Complications
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Troll Each Other
All the Celebrity Babies Born in 2018
All of the Celebrity Breakups of 2018