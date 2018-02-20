Today's Top Stories
1
Everyone Should Hear This Gun Control Speech
2
The Best Red-Carpet Looks at the 2018 BAFTAs
3
40 Layered Haircuts and Hairstyles to Copy
4
An Ode to Black Panther's Costumes
5
What It's Like to Be a Female Border Patrol Agent

Jennifer Lawrence Looks Nearly Identical to '90s Elizabeth Hurley in This Iconic Black Gown

Straight up déjà vu.

Getty Images

Get pumped: Jennifer Lawrence will play a Russian ballerina/spy in her upcoming movie, Red Sparrow. To celebrate the new thriller, the 27-year-old attended the movie's London premiere and stunned in an open-leg, plunging black gown—but it's not just *any* gown.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In 1994, Elizabeth Hurley wore a Versace gown made entirely out of safety pins, yes safety pins, at the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral with Hugh Grant, and the resemblance between the two stars is uncanny. See for yourself below.

Getty Images

Lawrence recently announced she's going to take a year off of acting and focus on political activism. Red Sparrow will likely be her last movie for a while, which premieres in theaters March 2. You can watch the full trailer below.

Related Stories
JLaw Seduces and Kills Men in Her New Movie
Is 'Red Sparrow' Torture Porn?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Queen Elizabeth Stops by London Fashion Week
10 Male Actors Whose Assets Were Enhanced
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Selena Gomez | ELLE UK Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Fly to Wedding
Fergie Defends Herself Over Anthem
Justin Theroux Had Reservations About Marriage
Kate Middleton Steps Out in Black After BAFTAs
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Pregnancy Complications
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Troll Each Other
All the Celebrity Babies Born in 2018
All of the Celebrity Breakups of 2018