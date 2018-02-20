Queen Elizabeth Just Made a Surprise Appearance at London Fashion Week

In today's Royal Watch News: Her Majesty the Queen just stunned everyone by arriving *unannounced* to London Fashion Week—and the 91-year-old monarch is getting a true fashun experience, including sitting front row next to Anna Wintour during the Richard Quinn show.
Before the show, she admired a myriad of leather crowns...
...and some jewelry fit for royalty.
The Queen—wearing a blue, embellished Angela Kelly suit—is there to present the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, which was the brainchild of Angela Kelly, the Queen's personal advisor on her wardrobe.
The award is given "annually to an emerging British fashion designer who shows talent and originality, whilst demonstrating value to the community and/or sustainable policies," according to the official royal family twitter account.
It's rare that a member of the royal family—let alone the Queen—makes an appearance before it is announced. Way to keep people on their toes, Queen Elizabeth.