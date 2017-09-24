This 'GOT' Actor Just Endorsed Two Major Theories About How the Show Will End

This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7.

The only good thing about Game of Thrones characters dying is that it transforms the actors who play them from tight-lipped information safes to normal, theory-loving fans of the show.

When Dickon Tarly died at the hands (okay, mouth fire) of Daenerys' dragons in Season 7, that's what happened to Tom Hopper, the actor who played him.

In a new interview with Be, Hopper gave his stamp of approval to not just one, but two popular Thrones fan theories.

First, he agrees with fans who speculate that the show we're watching is actually a book about the, well, game of thrones for Westeros written by none other than Sam Tarly (Dickon's older brother).

"I like the Sam fan theory," he said. "It's that Samwell Tarly is narrating the whole thing, like it's his story."

He also endorses a much more impactful fan theory—he believes that Jaime will kill Cersei, fulfilling Maggy the Frog's prophecy about her death coming at the hands of "the valonqar" (which is High Valyrian for "little brother").

"I think Jamie is probably going to end up killing Cersei," he explained.

While it's unlikely that Hopper got special insight into the end of the series (or that he'd openly share his opinions on the ending if he had), it's still nice to know that someone so close to the action agrees with the same theories as us normals.

