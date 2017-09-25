Prince Harry Secretly Flew into Toronto Early to Visit Meghan Markle on Set of 'Suits'

He got a full tour and everything 😍.

Getty
Sep 25, 2017

In case you're one of the few people who isn't on 24/7 royal watch, Prince Harry is currently in Canada to kick off the Invictus Games—which happens to be a really good excuse to hang with his Toronto-dwelling girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Not only were the pair photographed together at the games (well, they were sitting four rows apart, but still), Harry's said to have flown in early and visited Meghan on the set of Suits. Turns out he took an under-the-radar trip to the set of the USA drama, and kept things pretty chill.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Related Story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Official Appearance

"He was super low-key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady," a source toldHello! Magazine (via The Daily Mail). "He's incredibly supportive of her work."

Meghan reportedly gave her boyfriend a tour of set, and naturally everyone fan-girled: "Meghan showed him around set," the source says. "Everyone was so excited."

Kensington Palace declined to comment on the visit, but we're just over here like:

Getty

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Related Story
Could Harry and Meghan Move into Clarence House?

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
kylie jenner kourtney kardashian Kourtney Supports Kylie In Touching Instagram Post
prince harry, prince william, meghan markle William Responds to Harry & Meghan Engement Rumors
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
kim kardashian How Kim Reacted to Kylie's Pregnancy News
The Gender of Kylie Jenner's Baby Revealed
Idina Menzel's Wedding Is Disney Princess Goals
The Latest Celebs Reading Mean Tweets Is Iconic
Bella Thorne Spotted Kissing New Girlfriend
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Break Royal Rule
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Engagement Rumors
Kim Kardashian Skipping PFW