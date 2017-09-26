Bella Thorne Was Photographed Kissing Her Rumored New Girlfriend

Sorry, Scott Disick who?

Instagram
Sep 26, 2017

Several months after splitting up with her summer fling Scott Disick, Bella Thorne has seemingly moved on with 19-year-old Youtuber/rapper Tana Mongeau. The pair were spotted kissing on Mongeau's Instagram account—where she posted several photos with the caption "mineeee."

mineeee

A post shared by tanamongeau (@tanamongeau) on

Mongeau also retweeted a previous post about wanting to date Thorne, with the note "dreams do come true, kids."

For her part, Bella responded to the speculation surrounding their relationship with neither a confirmation nor a denial—but instead with the eternal question: "who's shook?"

Meanwhile, there's this photo:

Snapchat

This has been the Bella Thorne update you never knew you needed.

