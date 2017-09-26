Bella Thorne Was Photographed Kissing Her Rumored New Girlfriend

Several months after splitting up with her summer fling Scott Disick, Bella Thorne has seemingly moved on with 19-year-old Youtuber/rapper Tana Mongeau. The pair were spotted kissing on Mongeau's Instagram account—where she posted several photos with the caption "mineeee."
Mongeau also retweeted a previous post about wanting to date Thorne, with the note "dreams do come true, kids."
For her part, Bella responded to the speculation surrounding their relationship with neither a confirmation nor a denial—but instead with the eternal question: "who's shook?"
Meanwhile, there's this photo:
This has been the Bella Thorne update you never knew you needed.
