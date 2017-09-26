The Gender of Kylie Jenner's Baby Has Officially Been Revealed

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child at the age of 20, and TMZ has just confirmed that she's expecting a baby girl.

The site claims Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott have been telling friends the gender of their baby, and that she's already five months along. They've been privately sharing the big news for about two months now.

Per Kris Jenner, the reality star and beauty entrepreneur isn't commenting on her pregnancy at the moment, but the family were reportedly "begging" her to protect herself. "With Tyga, whenever things were good, Kylie said she wanted a baby," says a source. "Between spending lots of time with her nieces and nephews, and being around Tyga's son, she claimed she was ready. Her family would beg her to protect herself. They were very concerned...They still think Kylie is too young to have a baby."

Kylie shared the below photo of herself after news of her pregnancy broke, purposefully flashing her stomach. Looks like that's the only comment we'll be getting from her for the time being:

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

