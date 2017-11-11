Every Time Taylor Swift Has Put Her Friends in Her Songs and Videos

This goes way beyond "Bad Blood."
Taylor Swift has made a career out of putting her life into her art. Sometimes, that includes putting her friends directly into her songs and videos.
In 2008, Taylor put her longtime BFF, Abigail, in her "Picture to Burn" video.
Abigail also appeared in Taylor's 2009 "Fifteen" video, which is fitting, since she inspired a memorable line in the song: "Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind."
Taylor cast her real-life best friends in her 2013 "22" video, including Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr.
In 2015, Taylor enlisted her entire extended squad for her "Bad Blood" video.
In her "Look What You Made Me Do" video, Taylor appeared as herself from videos past—including "You Belong With Me." This time, however, she included some of her famous friends' names on the Junior Jewels shirt. Lena Dunham, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Ed Sheeran all got shoutouts.
Taylor's friend, dancer Todrick Hall, made an in-person appearance in the "LWYMMD" video.
Taylor confirmed that the little girl's voice at the beginning of "Gorgeous" is none other than Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's daughter, James.