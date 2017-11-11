Today's Top Stories
1
Female Veterans Are Routinely Dismissed
2
Meghan Markle's Guide to London
3
Inside the Minds of Murderous Young Women
4
"Sexual Harassment Is a Man's Issue"
5
To Buy or Not to Buy: Analyzing 10 Fashion Trends

Every Time Taylor Swift Has Put Her Friends in Her Songs and Videos

This goes way beyond "Bad Blood."

Getty
Nov 11, 2017

Taylor Swift has made a career out of putting her life into her art. Sometimes, that includes putting her friends directly into her songs and videos.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1

In 2008, Taylor put her longtime BFF, Abigail, in her "Picture to Burn" video.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2

Abigail also appeared in Taylor's 2009 "Fifteen" video, which is fitting, since she inspired a memorable line in the song: "Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3

Taylor cast her real-life best friends in her 2013 "22" video, including Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4

In 2015, Taylor enlisted her entire extended squad for her "Bad Blood" video.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5

In her "Look What You Made Me Do" video, Taylor appeared as herself from videos past—including "You Belong With Me." This time, however, she included some of her famous friends' names on the Junior Jewels shirt. Lena Dunham, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Ed Sheeran all got shoutouts.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6

Taylor's music video for Look What You Made Me Do will be premiered at the VMAs on Sunday!

A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift.updates) on

Taylor's friend, dancer Todrick Hall, made an in-person appearance in the "LWYMMD" video.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7

Taylor confirmed that the little girl's voice at the beginning of "Gorgeous" is none other than Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's daughter, James.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Dream Kardashian first birthday party The Kardashians Are Celebrating Dream’s Birthday
Rihanna Just Wore the Most Extra Sunglasses
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation': Review Round-Up
Is Kylie Jenner Having a Girl?
Watch Jason Momoa Flirt in Dothraki
Drew Barrymore Drew Barrymore Took on Social Media Trolls
Taylor Swift Reputation reviews Taylor Swift Performs "Call It What You Want”
Louis CK in Louie Louis C.K. Confirms the Allegations Against Him
Listen to Beyoncé and Eminem's New Song
The 2018 Pirelli Calendar Celebrates Black Beauty