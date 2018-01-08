Today's Top Stories
All the Looks from the Globes' Powerful Red Carpet
Inside the Making of 'Lady Bird'
"We Feel Emboldened": Globes' Most Moving Quotes
Women Were Each Others' Dates at the Golden Globes
Golden Globes 2018
The Stars Who Chose Not to Wear Black Last Night

Shop the Golden Globes Gift Bags All the Stars Are Taking Home Tonight

Since your invite *clearly* got lost in the mail.

Getty
Jan 8, 2018

Perhaps the best part of award shows for celebrities (aside from being celebrated for your life's work)? Gift bags. Let's be honest, it's the real reason we attend any party. Here, shop the goodies Golden Globes actresses are reportedly taking home from the evening. Bonus: You can now say you own the same lipstick as Reese Witherspoon.

1 A Volumizing Mascara
Courtesy

L'Oreal, $11

BUY IT

The next time you lose your mascara, try this one that's known for it's volume and length. Certified smudge-free, too. 🙌

2 A Damaged-Hair Solution
Courtesy

Olaplex, $28

BUY IT

Everyone from the Kardashians to J. Lo use the product, which is reason enough to give it a go.

3 An Anti-Aging Facial
Courtesy

Olga Lorencin, $105

BUY IT

The shea butter and jojoba oil will give your skin the extra glow it deserves. You can *technically* say you got a red-carpet facial.

4 A Bold Lip
Courtesy

Kosas Cosmetics, $28

BUY IT

Chic, elegant. If you have too many red lips in your vanity, there's seven other colors to choose from.

5 A Leather-Studded Tote
Courtesy

Kate Spade, $328

BUY IT

You and your new BFF Emma Stone can match on your way to dinner.

6 A 3-in-1 Facial Cleanser
Courtesy

Caolion, $25

BUY IT

Triple! Action! The hydrating foam makeup remover to swap your makeup wipes with.

7 A Hydrating Sheet Mask for Your Eyes
Courtesy

Karuna, $10

BUY IT

Perfect for in-flight naps, this sheet mask gets rid of dark circles and puffiness while hydrating the skin.

8 The Ultimate Face Moisturizer
Courtesy

Murad, $78

BUY IT

Winter skin is no fun (especially when you can't feel your face...thanks, bomb cyclone). No sulfates or parabens in this moisturizer either, which 💯.

