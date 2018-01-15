15 Interesting Facts About Prince George and Princess Charlotte

One of them is *quite* the handful.
The royal babies, George and Charlotte, are growing up very fast. Here are some fun facts you need to know about the two most famous kids in the world.
Recently, the Queen asked a 10-year-old school girl, Emily Clay, if she “looked after” her 6-year-old sister, Hadleigh. Her mom, Ellen, explained that "It’s the other way around."
That was familiar to the Queen, who answered, "It’s like that with Charlotte and George."
“He’s a little monkey,” Prince William, told the BBC.
"Charlotte is very easy, she is sweet," Prince William said. "But all the fathers say to me 'just you wait, when they get to nine or 11 they get crazy'. I'm looking forward to it. There will be some drama."
His mom, Kate Middleton, revealed this tidbit about her son.
"There'll be a time and a place to bring George up and understand how he fits in, in the world," William has said. "We are very normal."
Charlotte's full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, in a nod to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.
His is George Alexander Louis.
Although William has talked about teaching George to play soccer, player Casey Stoney revealed that the young prince doesn't like it when the game gets rough. "He said at the moment he’s trying to teach George that football is actually a contact sport, but George doesn’t really like it when he’s palming him off and getting physical."
In 2015, Kate snapped this adorable photo of Princess Charlotte playing with her Fuddlewuddle, a $27 stuffed animal.
According to Kate Middleton, George is the reason their kids had to stay home when she and William traveled to India.
“Because George is too naughty," she said. "He would be running all over the place. The next time we come we will definitely bring them.”
Prince William told CNN that George is “a little bit of a rascal, I'll put it that way. He either reminds me of my brother or me when I was younger, I'm not sure, but he's doing very well at the moment."
Prince Charles has said George "loves being outdoors."
Both George and Charlotte love listening to The Gruffalo on long car rides, Prince William revealed.
"When I try to do this with George at home, chocolate and the golden syrup goes everywhere," Kate revealed when speaking to a group of young bakers. "He makes so much mess. It's chaos."
Even royal kids love making handmade gifts for their great-grandmother. That's come in handy for their parents. "It's quite hard to know what to get the Queen to be honest," William explained. "Now we have grandchildren around they can make things!"