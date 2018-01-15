Today's Top Stories
1
All the Celebrity Babies to Expect This Year
2
Survivors of Assault Shouldn't *Have* to Speak Out
3
13 New Shows with Well-Written Women
4
14 Spring Dresses Worth Shopping Early
5
Meet the Winners of Our 2018 Image Makers Awards

15 Interesting Facts About Prince George and Princess Charlotte

One of them is *quite* the handful.

Jan 15, 2018

The royal babies, George and Charlotte, are growing up very fast. Here are some fun facts you need to know about the two most famous kids in the world.

1 of 15
Instagram
Charlotte is the boss.

Recently, the Queen asked a 10-year-old school girl, Emily Clay, if she “looked after” her 6-year-old sister, Hadleigh. Her mom, Ellen, explained that "It’s the other way around."

That was familiar to the Queen, who answered, "It’s like that with Charlotte and George."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 of 15
Getty
George is a bundle of energy

“He’s a little monkey,” Prince William, told the BBC.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 15
Getty
Charlotte was a very easy baby.

"Charlotte is very easy, she is sweet," Prince William said. "But all the fathers say to me 'just you wait, when they get to nine or 11 they get crazy'. I'm looking forward to it. There will be some drama."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 15
Getty
George loves thunderstorms

His mom, Kate Middleton, revealed this tidbit about her son.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 15
Getty
George doesn't know he's going to be king.

"There'll be a time and a place to bring George up and understand how he fits in, in the world," William has said. "We are very normal."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 15
Getty
Charlotte's full name honors her family.

Charlotte's full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, in a nod to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of 15
Getty
George also has a long full name.

His is George Alexander Louis.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 of 15
Getty
George hates playing rough.

Although William has talked about teaching George to play soccer, player Casey Stoney revealed that the young prince doesn't like it when the game gets rough. "He said at the moment he’s trying to teach George that football is actually a contact sport, but George doesn’t really like it when he’s palming him off and getting physical."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 of 15
Instagram
Charlotte loves affordable toys.

In 2015, Kate snapped this adorable photo of Princess Charlotte playing with her Fuddlewuddle, a $27 stuffed animal.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of 15
Getty
George can be a little naughty.

According to Kate Middleton, George is the reason their kids had to stay home when she and William traveled to India.

“Because George is too naughty," she said. "He would be running all over the place. The next time we come we will definitely bring them.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 of 15
Getty
George takes after his dad and uncle.

Prince William told CNN that George is “a little bit of a rascal, I'll put it that way. He either reminds me of my brother or me when I was younger, I'm not sure, but he's doing very well at the moment."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 of 15
Getty
George loves the outdoors.

Prince Charles has said George "loves being outdoors."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 of 15
Getty
They both love The Gruffalo.

Both George and Charlotte love listening to The Gruffalo on long car rides, Prince William revealed.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 of 15
Getty
George loves baking with his mom.

"When I try to do this with George at home, chocolate and the golden syrup goes everywhere," Kate revealed when speaking to a group of young bakers. "He makes so much mess. It's chaos."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 of 15
Getty
They make homemade gifts for the Queen.

Even royal kids love making handmade gifts for their great-grandmother. That's come in handy for their parents. "It's quite hard to know what to get the Queen to be honest," William explained. "Now we have grandchildren around they can make things!"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next
Everything Meghan Markle Has Ever Said About Love
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Watch Kourtney Kardashian Fat-Shame Khloé
Selena Gomez's Mom Tried to Stop Woody Allen Movie
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kylie Jenner Caught Employees Taking Photos of Her
Khloé Kardashian Announced Her Pregnancy on KUWTK
There's Hope Yet: 21 Shows with Female Showrunners
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle TV Movie Happening
Ewan McGregor's Wife Reacts To His Awkward Speech
Rose McGowan Talks Her New Book
Princess Charlotte | ELLE UK The Queen: Princess Charlotte In Charge At Home
Sharon Stone Asked About Sexual Harassment