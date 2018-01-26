10 Romantic Movies Coming Out in 2018 That'll Put You in the Mood for Love

Courtesy of Toronto Film Festival
If you're looking for romance—the kind of romance that's notably absent from your Tinder chats—head to the movie theater. There's no shortage of sigh-inducing, heart-melting love stories coming your way in 2018. Here are ten romantic movies of all kinds (comedies, dramas, tragedies—pick your poison!) that'll make you're heart flutter.
1
'Ophelia'
Release date: January 22 (at Sundance—wide release is TBD).
Starring: Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts, Clive Owen, Tom Felton, George MacKay, and Dominic Mafham.
About: A retelling of Hamlet from Ophelia's point of view. The movie, which stars Daisy Ridley, will focus on the love affair between Ophelia and Hamlet—which, as anyone who did their high school reading knows—ends tragically.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2
'Fifty Shades Freed'
Release date: February 9.
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Kim Basinger, Arielle Kebbel, Brant Daugherty, Luke Grimes, and Rita Ora.
About: The final installment of the Fifty Shades series is also the most romantic. Yes, there will be lots of sexiness, but there will also be a marriage, kids, and all that happily ever after stuff for Christian and Ana.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
'Every Day'
Release date: February 23.
Starring: Angourie Rice, Maria Bello, Debby Ryan, Jacob Batalon, Justice Smith, and Lucas Jade Zumann.
About: This movie—based on the book of the same name by David Levithan—is about a 16-year-old named Rhiannon who falls in love with a spirit named A; it's not your average love story, though. The spirit wakes up in a different body every day.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4
'Love, Simon'
Release date: March 16.
Starring: Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Miles Heizer, Keiynan Lonsdale, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel, and Tony Hale.
About: The movie follows Simon, a closeted gay teen who wants to come out on his own terms, but struggles when secret (and romantic) emails to his pen pal fall into the wrong hands.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
'Midnight Sun'
Release date: March 23.
Starring: Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Rob Riggle.
About: If you loved Everything, Everything, you need to add Midnight Sun to your must-see list. The movie stars Bella Thorne as a young woman with an extreme sensitivity to sunlight, who finally meets the guy she's always admired from afar. She tries to hide her condition from him, but, ya know, love will overcome that.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6
'Overboard'
Release date: April 20.
Starring: Anna Faris, Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria, John Hannah, and Swoosie Kurtz.
About: This gender-swapped reboot of the 1987 Goldie Hawn/Kurt Russell film is more of a rom-com than a straight romance. A wealthy jerk gets amnesia after falling overboard on his yacht, and a single mom (Faris) convinces him that they're married—and wastes no time putting him to work. The original hasn't aged all that well, so it will be interesting to see how the remake plays.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
'On Chesil Beach'
Release date: June 15.
Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Billy Howle, Emily Watson, Anne-Marie Duff, Samuel West, and Adrian Scarborough.
About: A young newlywed couple in 1962 go on their honeymoon, nervous because they both remained virgins until they were married.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8
'Valley Girl'
Release date: June 29.
Starring: Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse, Chloe Bennet, Ashleigh Murray, Jessie Ennis, Logan Paul, and Mae Whitman.
About: A remake of the 1983 movie of the same name, this romantic comedy is loosely based on Romeo & Juliet (minus all the death). The movie focuses on star-crossed lovers Julie and Randy.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'
Release date: July 20.
Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Dominic Cooper, Andy Garcia, Cher, and Meryl Streep.
About: When Sophie finds herself pregnant, she struggles with whether or not she'll be able to cut it as a mother. Even though Donna (AKA Meryl Streep) has passed away, her best friends tell Sophie the story of her pregnancy. Expect the movie to feature lots of flashbacks and—we're sure—more than a little romance.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10
'A Star Is Born'
Release date: October 5.
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice Clay, and Dave Chappelle.
About: Bradley Cooper stars as fading country music star Jackson Maine, who discovers a new talent in Ally (played by Lady Gaga). The two fall in love, but Jack struggles when Ally's fame starts to overshadow his own. We're still waiting on a trailer for this one, but the pictures from set are insanely sexy.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below