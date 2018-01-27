The Craziest Kardashian Conspiracy Theories of All Time

Khloé Kardashian is actually O.J. Simpson's daughter

This theory has been circulating for years and gained traction when side-by-side pictures highlighting the similarities between Khloé and Simpson's daughter, Sydney, started making the rounds on Twitter.

In January 2018, Simpson finally addressed the rumors.

When asked by a TMZ photographer if he would like to congratulate Khloé on her pregnancy, he made it clear that any congratulations he has for the reality star would be on behalf of her late father, his friend, Robert Kardashian.

"Well, for Bob [Robert Kardashian], God bless his soul, yeah. I don’t know for me. I don’t think for me I have nothing to do with it," he said. "I would be proud, but trust me, I had nothing to do with it."