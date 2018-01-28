18 Celebrity Couples Who Found Love After Being Set Up by Friends

These stories will make you want to say yes to more blind dates.
Harry and Meghan were set up by a mutual friend (most likely Violet von Westenholz, a childhood friend of Harry's who works in PR for Ralph Lauren).
"It was definitely a set-up. It was a blind date," Meghan has said of their first date. "I didn't know much about him and so the only thing I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up was, I had one question, I said 'Is he nice?'"
Ellie Goulding admitted to setting the singer and DJ up. They dated for more than a year before splitting in 2016.
"I did play matchmaker. That's true," she told the Sun. "Calvin is a really great mate and he's so fantastic, and Taylor is such a cool person who I love. I thought, 'They're both really awesome and both really tall, they'll be brilliant together!'"
The actors were introduced by Blunt's Devil Wears Prada costar, Anne Hathaway. For Krasinski, it was love at first site.
"It was one of those things where I wasn’t really looking for a relationship and I was thinking I’m going to take my time in L.A. Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, 'Oh god, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.' As I shook her hand I went, 'I like you.'"
The actors were set up by Robert Downey Jr. back in 2007.
"He and Jen fell in a real, legit fashion," Downey told Details, "and he was willing from the jump to make sacrifices."
Everyone is desperate to set Aniston up, it seems. In 1998, her and Pitt's agents set them up on a blind date that led to a seven-year relationship.
The model and quarterback met through a mutual friend who decided to play matchmaker.
"This friend told me he knew a girl version of me," the NFL player told Details back in 2009.
The sparks that flew were mutual. "I knew Tom was the one straightaway. I could see it in his eyes that he was a man with integrity who believes in the same things I do," Gisele told Vogue.
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated off and on for years and have three children together. None of that would have happened if it weren't for Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis, who told InTouch that he's responsible for the couple meeting.
"I introduced Kourtney and Scott at my house in Mexico," he said. "Scott came as the guest of a friend of mine, and they met in my master bedroom."
The couple were introduced by a mutual friend at the Palm Springs Film Festival in 2008.
These two were set up by Grammy-winning artist Ed Sheeran of all people. The pair got engaged but eventually split.
"My housemate [Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid] who I've lived with for a year, I introduced him to Courteney Cox. They started dating and [are] crazy about each other," he told Yahoo.
Nicole Richie is behind this pairing. The reality star, who is married to Madden's brother, Joel, took credit for the couple during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
"I approve of anything that's going to make Benji happy," she said. "I'm going to take responsibility for everything!"
The couple were set up by Dennings' costar, Beth Behrs, who had been friends with Groban for years.
"I always wanted to find him the right girl. At the time, Kat was in a relationship, so I couldn't. Then they happened to both be single for once at the same time," Behrs told People.
Vergara's Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson introduced the couple at a party, and later gave Manganiello Vergara's phone number to help move things along.
This infamously short-lived relationship can be traced back to Gwyneth Paltrow. The Oscar-winner introduced Gyllenhaal and Swift at a dinner party at her London home.
The reality star and basketball player are ridiculously in love and they have a very pushy friend to thank for it.
"I was put on a blind date with Tristan and that's how [we met]," she explained during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th anniversary special. "Brandon Jennings, who is a basketball player and a friend of mine and Malika [Haqq]'s, was like, 'You're such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone.' I was at the Bel-Air hotel, and [Tristan] came to the dinner. I didn't want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. We just connected.
Lauren and William were set up on a blind date for Valentine's Day in 2012. "I met my husband when I was 16 and sitting onstage at one of his concerts. Ten years later we were set up on a blind date," she wrote on her blog.
The beautiful Aussies met through their dialect coach, who knew they would hit it off. She was right—the couple married in 2010.
"It was like a blind date," Pataky explained during an appearance on El Hormiguero. "We had never seen each other before. It was our dialect coach, the person who helped us both with the accent. So, this lady started to talk to each other about each other. Finally, she insisted so much that I thought, 'Okay, let's meet.' We talked on the phone and we met."
Jack Antonoff's sister, Rachel, and comedian Mike Birbiglia set the couple up.
"It was a blind date by modern standards. I mean, I used the internet," Antonoff explained to Vulture. "[On the date] I told Lena everything about my whole life, because when you really like someone, you want them to know everything about you."
The supermodel has her agent, Michael Gruber, to thank for connecting her with her husband, Rande Gerber. When Gruber was getting married, he suggested that Crawford and Gerber be each other's dates to his big day.
"We decided to meet the night before and get to know each other," Gerber told People. "I was surprised at how cool and down-to-earth she was."