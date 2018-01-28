18 Celebrity Couples Who Found Love After Being Set Up by Friends

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan were set up by a mutual friend (most likely Violet von Westenholz, a childhood friend of Harry's who works in PR for Ralph Lauren).

"It was definitely a set-up. It was a blind date," Meghan has said of their first date. "I didn't know much about him and so the only thing I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up was, I had one question, I said 'Is he nice?'"

