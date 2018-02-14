30 Surprising Similarities Between the Royal Family and the Kardashians

All hail Kween Kris. 👑
The Kardashians have often been referred to as America's royal family. Considering both the Kardashian's and the British royal family have a lot in common, it's not completely crazy. (Hello, women-run households.) But you'd be surprised to know some of the downright crazy similarities we've discovered about the two families. Click through to see all of them and let it be noted, the Jenners aren't included in these comparisons—sorry Kendall and Kylie.
Queen Elizabeth II has been ruling England for over 60 years and momager Kris Jenner has been running the Kardashian household. All hail Kween Kris.
The Queen has three boys and one girl—Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward. Kris has three girls and one boy—Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob.
Netflix's The Crown portrays the real-life events that took place in the royal family and led to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth. The Kardashians star in their own reality television show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
The royal family and Kardashian clan are photographed daily as they attend events, walk out of their houses, and participate in everyday life.
Because they are constantly swarmed by paparazzi photographers, interview requests, and are on Twitter and Instagram (well, the royals are not), both families need to know how to handle the media. KUWTK revealed the family in media training in one episode. Luckily, royal-to-be, Meghan Markle has already dealt with the media because she was previously an actress.
Every family has their secrets, but unfortunately for these two, they're always shared to the public—like that time Kim was accused of cultural appropriation for posting a photo to Instagram with "Bo Derek braids." There's also been a great number of royal family PR scandals, including a nearly naked Prince Harry being spotted and photographed.
Prince Charles, the oldest of the Queen's children, went through a divorce with the late Princess Diana in 1995. Both of their affair phone calls were leaked to the press, creating a very publicized scandal. Kim Kardashian also experienced a public divorce from her husband of 72 days, Kris Humphries. It was thought that the pressures of being in the public eye led to the demise of their marriage.
Being in the spotlight sometimes means needing a body guard to hold off the paparazzi or fans. Kim hired 24/7 security after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. The royal family also has a security team—even for Prince George.
Royal-to-be, Meghan Markle was just given her own assistant, Amy Pickerill. She will collect gifts given to Markle from the commonwealth and manage her personal schedule. The Kardashian family also has assistants to help handle their social media. Kim reportedly recently fired her longtime assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, whom she'd become good friends with.
Since the royal family travels daily, they need their own air transportation. Prince William and Kate Middleton are constantly on the go, touring different countries and meeting the commonwealth. The Kardashians also have their own private transportation—though it's typically used for vacations, like that time Kim jetted off to Cannes and gave people a tour of her private plane.
Royal family members Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall are both expecting, and will give the Queen new great grandchildren. Between Kim just having her third child via surrogate and the news that Khloe Kardashian is officially pregnant, there are a lot of babies being welcomed into both families.
Both Khloé and Kate are due sometime in late March or early April. There has been no confirmation of the gender of either baby.
When Kim and Kanye announced they were expecting a third child, people quickly started speculating what they'd choose for a name based on social media clues. Since the royals do not use social media, the name guessing was care of a historian.
Kourtney and Scott Disick named their third child Reign, which was reportedly a name on she'd had on her list for a while.
Before Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter, Stormi, Kris had a total of eight grandchildren, as did the Queen of England. With Khloé expecting and Kate's third on the way, they're going to be neck-and-neck on the numbers. (Harry and Meghan, here's looking at you.)
Kris gave birth to Kourtney when she was 23-years-old. Queen Elizabeth gave birth to Prince Charles when she was 22-years-old.
Kris’ birthday is in November and she had her first baby (Kourtney) in April. The Queen’s birthday is in April and she had her first baby (Charles) in November.
Both Rob Kardashian and Prince Edward were the last to join their families, and they both happened to be born in March—only one week apart from each other (with years in between, of course). Rob’s birthday is March 17 and Edward's birthday is March 10.
According to the National Records of Scotland, "Her Majesty the Queen is bound to Scotland by ties of ancestry, affection and duty." Her relationship with Scotland began early in her childhood. In the Kardashian family, Kourtney's daughter's middle name is Scotland, for this reason.
The Kardashian sisters opened their own clothing store together, called Dash (which is now closed). However, Kim and Khloé both have their own makeup brands that are still very popular. The royals don't have their own clothing brand, but Kate Middleton did work as an assistant accessories buyer with the British clothing brand, Jigsaw, before she was married to Prince William.
Meghan Markle may not be the first royal with mixed heritage, but in the present-day family she will be the only African-American person with a British royal title. The Kardashians have Armenian heritage from their father Robert Kardashian, and both Kim and Khloé are with African-American partners.
Besides having a legacy of dictating trends, the royals are seeing as much interest as ever in their wardrobes—particularly when it comes to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, with everything she wears selling out within minutes. Kim and her sisters have also brought popularity to brands by wearing them. Her husband, Kanye, has his own line called Yeezy, which Kim helps to represent.
The first names of all the girls in the Kardashian family begin with the letter "K," including momager Kris Jenner. (The exception being that their brother, Rob, is named after their late father, Robert Kardashian.)
Everyone related to the monarch is given a title based on their peerage. This includes all of the Queen's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren (with a few exceptions).
If someone said, "Harry and Meghan did this today," or "Kim and Khloé did that today," chances are, you'd know who they were talking about. Since both families are always in the spotlight, it's seems like we're on a first-name basis with them, having watched them get engaged and have children.
The royal family is often greet by the commonwealth with gifts like flowers, signs, and more. During Christmas time, the royal children—Prince George and Princess Charlotte—are sent tons of toys, which are donated to local children's charities. The Kardashians receive a lot fan mail, both paper and online. In an interview with NPR, she said people had been emailing her baby name ideas for Saint.
The Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with her third child, but she's been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, an acute morning sickness which prevented her from attending royal events. Kim also had issues during her pregnancy with North as she suffered from preeclampsia, causing her to induce labor early to protect her and the baby.
Queen Elizabeth has always been a dog person—and especially a lover of Pembroke Welsh corgis, as she's rarely been seen without a pack of them since the beginning of her reign. The Kardashians also seem to enjoy small, fluffy pooches. Kim and Kourtney got their daughters, North and Penelope, "sister puppies."
Not only does Kimye dress their children in top-notch clothing, but they've even started a high-end kidswear brand called Kids Supply. Princess Charlotte and Prince George also wear designer clothing, at a more affordable cost, and they even re-wear outfits. Typically, whatever William and Kate's kids are dressed in will sell out online instantly.
Both the Kardashian's and the royal family have tons of followers who would jump at any chance to get a selfie or shake hands with any of them. They are Britain and America's most-loved families.