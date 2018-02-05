Today's Top Stories
1
Justin Timberlake's Halftime Show Had All the Hits
2
Gorgeous Spring Hairstyle Ideas to Try Right Now
3
I Cheated on My Boyfriend with My Rapist
4
28 Valentine's Day Gifts for Hopeless Romantics
5
Download These Travel Apps Before Your Next Trip

Kylie Jenner's Friends and Family Are Sharing Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pictures

You know, now that the "secret" is out.

On Super Bowl Sunday, after almost six months of speculation, Kylie Jenner finally confirmed that she was pregnant. "Was," being the key word. In an Instagram post, Kylie told fans that she welcomed her baby, a girl, on February 1 and explained her reasons for remaining so private throughout her pregnancy. Now that the news is officially out, Kylie's friends and family are sharing pictures of her bump that they've kept to themselves for months.

1 of 6
Instagram
Khloé Kardashian

Khloé shared this gorgeous picture of her and Kylie when they were both pregnant.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 of 6
Instagram
Jordyn Woods

Of course Kylie's BFF, Jordyn, posted a picture to celebrate the big announcement. "Your growth and maturity over this time never failed to amaze me. So excited for this new addition!" she wrote with this picture.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 6
Instagram
Stassi Karanikolaou

"I love you both so much and I’m excited for this new chapter in life. I can’t wait to spoil her and watch her grow😢❤️," her friend captioned this photo from Kylie's baby shower.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 6
Instagram
Yris Palmer

"You were born to be a mother and I’m so excited for this next chapter in your life. Thank you for allowing me to share such a special moment in your life, I can’t wait to start building memories with our girls 👩‍👩‍👧‍👧," the influencer wrote in her Instagram post honoring Kylie.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 6
Instagram
Heather Sanders

"So happy we got to share this experience together! Sleep together,Eat together, Workout etc Love Having you as my pregnant sister for 9 Months! You are going to be such an amazing Mom, and your beautiful baby is the luckiest girl in the world to have you as her mother💕," wrote Sanders, who was pregnant at the same time as Kylie.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 6
Instagram
Tokyo Stylez

Kylie's stylist and friend shared a picture from the birth announcement video Kylie posted to YouTube.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next
15 Celebrities Who Have Dated NFL Players
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Travis Scott Breaks Silence on Birth of Daughter
Kris Jenner Broke Chrissy Teigen's Coffee Table
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Is What Kylie Jenner May Name Her Baby
The Real This Is Us Twist Involved Tess & Randall
This Is Us Finally Explained How Jack Pearson Died
Pink Had an Epic Clapback for a Twitter Troll
Watch the 'Westworld' Season 2 Trailer
Justin Timberlake's Halftime Show Had All the Hits
Watch the First 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Trailer
Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Picture