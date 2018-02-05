Kylie Jenner's Friends and Family Are Sharing Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pictures

You know, now that the "secret" is out.
On Super Bowl Sunday, after almost six months of speculation, Kylie Jenner finally confirmed that she was pregnant. "Was," being the key word. In an Instagram post, Kylie told fans that she welcomed her baby, a girl, on February 1 and explained her reasons for remaining so private throughout her pregnancy. Now that the news is officially out, Kylie's friends and family are sharing pictures of her bump that they've kept to themselves for months.
Khloé shared this gorgeous picture of her and Kylie when they were both pregnant.
Of course Kylie's BFF, Jordyn, posted a picture to celebrate the big announcement. "Your growth and maturity over this time never failed to amaze me. So excited for this new addition!" she wrote with this picture.
"I love you both so much and I’m excited for this new chapter in life. I can’t wait to spoil her and watch her grow😢❤️," her friend captioned this photo from Kylie's baby shower.
"You were born to be a mother and I’m so excited for this next chapter in your life. Thank you for allowing me to share such a special moment in your life, I can’t wait to start building memories with our girls 👩👩👧👧," the influencer wrote in her Instagram post honoring Kylie.
"So happy we got to share this experience together! Sleep together,Eat together, Workout etc Love Having you as my pregnant sister for 9 Months! You are going to be such an amazing Mom, and your beautiful baby is the luckiest girl in the world to have you as her mother💕," wrote Sanders, who was pregnant at the same time as Kylie.
Kylie's stylist and friend shared a picture from the birth announcement video Kylie posted to YouTube.