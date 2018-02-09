13 Horror Movies Coming Out in 2018 for When Real Life Isn't Scary Enough

5 'A Quiet Place'

Release date: April 6, 2018.

Starring: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

The Premise: This film, starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski (and directed by Krasinksi) is about a family hiding from a supernatural baddie that can only hunt them if it can hear them. As a means of survival, they've learned to live an entirely silent life.