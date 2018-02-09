The 30 Most Shocking Celebrity Birth Announcements Throughout the Years

Kylie is just the start.
ICYMI (how?!), Kylie Jenner hid her pregnancy *and* birth of her baby girl. But she isn't the only celebrity who's managed to shock the world with a birth announcement. Here are 30 of Hollywood's most shocking baby news moments of all time.
After months and months of keeping fans guessing about her pregnancy, Kylie Jenner finally confirmed the news after she had given birth.
The longterm couple reportedly welcomed their twins in December 2017, but they didn't make the announcement official until January 2018, when they posted pictures of the twins to Instagram.
When Bey announced her second pregnancy, gave gave fans a double surprise by revealing she was having twins. "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters," she wrote on Instagram.
When Natalie Portman skipped the Academy Awards in 2017, rumor had it that it was because she very pregnant. The real shocker came when fans learned that she'd actually given birth days before the ceremony—news she kept secret until early March.
The Guardians of the Galaxy actress announced the addition of her third son, Zen, on Instagram in February 2017.
"Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen. We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!" she wrote.
In 2017, Donald Glover thanked his son in his Golden Globes acceptance speech and it was the first official confirmation the actor gave that he was a father.
Amy Smart and her husband, Carter Oosterhouse, welcomed their daughter via surrogate in December 2016.
"One month ago today, Dec. 26th our amazing beautiful daughter came into this world. Feeling so grateful to have her in my arms... after years of fertility struggles I give thanks today to our kind, loving surrogate for carrying her. 🙏🏼✨🌸," Smart wrote on Instagram.
Laura Linney stayed quiet about the birth of her son for more than two years.
"Well, I was an older mother-to-be, and it had taken me a very long time to have a child," she said of her decision to keep the pregnancy secret. "I wanted to make sure that my child actually arrived, and was safe and healthy."
Even though everyone knew the couple was expecting, they were so low-key about their pregnancy that news Russell had given birth didn't break for a few weeks after their child was born.
Anne Hathaway pulled off her biggest lie ever when she welcomed her son, Jonathan, in March 2016 (news didn't break until April).
"I get very flushed when I lie, so I am very bad at keeping secrets. People can always tell what's up," she said of keeping the secret. "The only secret that I kept, and I will tell you I got really good at lying, was when I was pregnant. I lied about everything having to do with it."
In January 2016, the supermodel shocked fans when she announced that she welcomed her first child via surrogate.
"The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world," she wrote on Instagram.
Gosling and Mendes are known for keeping their private lives very private. When the couple welcomed their second child, Amada Lee, in 2016, the news was a total shocker.
The notoriously private couple welcomed their first child, a son, in December 2015. No one knew and no one would have known if Bledel's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life costar Scott Patterson hadn't spilled the secret.
"She's really blossomed as a woman and now she's a proud new mother and married and happy," he told Glamour magazine.
The teen dream couple has been super secretive about everything to do with their relationship. In September 2015, news broke that the couple had welcomed their first child and they had never even confirmed the pregnancy.
When news broke in October 2015 that Carey Mulligan and her husband, Marcus Mumford, welcomed their first child, it shocked many fans who didn't even realize she was expecting.
In August 2015, Liu dropped the surprise announcement that she'd welcomed a son via a surrogate.
"Introducing the new little man in my life, my son Rockwell Lloyd Liu. In ❤️!" she wrote in an Instagram post about the big news.
The actor and his wife, Tasha McCauley, kept the entire pregnancy and birth of their child a secret.
When the couple welcomed their third child, they kept the birth such a secret that the only real announcement was when Isla attended an event and wasn't pregnant anymore.
The Grey's Anatomy star and her husband, Chris Ivery, welcomed their daughter, Sienna, via surrogate and kept the birth a secret for two whole months before revealing it to the world.
The couple knows exactly how to keep a pregnancy a secret. Not only did they keep their second pregnancy a secret, they pulled off the same feat with their first, shocking the world when news broke in 2014 that they'd welcomed daughter Esmeralda Amada.
News broke in July 2013 that the late night host and his wife, Nancy Fallon, had welcomed their first child.
Adele confirmed her pregnancy on her website in July 2012 and then basically vanished from the public eye until after her son was born in October, meaning the news of his birth was a pleasant surprise for the singer's fans.
In 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter, Faith Margaret, via surrogate.
"We just decided this was our thing together. It kind of just perpetuated itself," Kidman said of keeping the news a secret until the birth. "[And] it protects her and it protects everyone in the situation."
Beyoncé knows how to make the most of a pregnancy announcement. In 2011, she announced that she was expecting her first child with Jay Z at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Octavia Spencer broke the news that Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, had become parents during the 2011 ELLE Women in Hollywood event. Spencer told the crowd that Davis became a mom "like, two days ago." The couple had just adopted their daughter, Genesis.
When January Jones gave birth in 2011 the biggest shocker was what she chose not to announce—the father's identity.
There's a decent chance you didn't even know this ultra low-key couple was a thing but they totally are and they have a child together. News that they had become parents broke in May 2010, months after their baby was born.
Ali Larter literally left the country to hide her pregnancy.
"It was a very private time for me and my husband and something that I just wasn't ready to share, so we actually left the country for a while," Larter explained at Comic-Con. "This was something that I wasn't ready to share yet. So we came back from Europe, and I said to my husband, 'I just want to go to lunch with my girlfriends. I just want to live my life.' I was four months pregnant and it was just time to start living my life."
When the New Girl and his wife, Tess Sanchez, announced they were expecting their second child in 2015, the most shocking part of the announcement was that it was their second child. The couple welcomed daughter Lilly back in 2010.
When Angelina Jolie was expecting twins with Brad Pitt, it was actually Jack Black who broke the news to the world.
During a May 2008 Cannes interview promoting Kung Fu Panda, Black said, "You're going to have as many as The Brady Bunch, when you have these."