All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2018

From Chicago to Stormi.

We're tracking all the celebrity births of 2018.

1 of 9
Getty Images
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

The couple welcomed their second daughter, named Geo Grace, in February.

2 of 9
Getty Images
Michael and Nicole Phelps

The Olympian and his wife welcomed their second child on February 12.

"Magical moments yesterday... Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible!" he wrote on Instagram.

3 of 9
Getty Images
Aaron and Lauren Paul

The Breaking Bad actor and his wife welcomed their first child, a girl. Lauren announced the birth on Instagram on February 8.

4 of 9
Getty Images
Lyndsy Fonseca and Noah Bean

The Nikita costars welcomed daughter Greta Lilia Bean on February 2.

"Our hearts are bursting. ❤️ #iamfinallyamom," Lyndsy wrote on Instagram.

5 of 9
Getty Images
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

The Broadway legend announced the birth of his second child, Fransisco Miranda, on Twitter on February 2.

6 of 9
Getty Images
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

After keeping her pregnancy as secret as possible, the youngest Jenner confirmed in a February Instagram post that she had given birth to a little girl, named Stormi Webster, on February 1.

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," she wrote. "I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could."

7 of 9
Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Cutter Dykstra

The actress and baseball player welcomed their second child, son Jack Adam Dykstra, on January 15. Jamie-Lynn announced the news in a January 16 Instagram post.

8 of 9
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kimye welcomed their third child, via surrogate, on January 15—a daughter, named Chicago.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim wrote in a post on her website. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care."

9 of 9
Getty Images
Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock

The actors welcomed their second child, a daughter, in January. "It's happy news," Sam confirmed during an interview on BBC Radio 2's The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

