All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2018

Michael and Nicole Phelps

The Olympian and his wife welcomed their second child on February 12.

"Magical moments yesterday... Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible!" he wrote on Instagram.