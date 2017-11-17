30 Celebrities Who Have Openly Owned Up to Plastic Surgery

Ariel Winter

Earlier this summer, the 17-year-old Modern Family actress underwent breast reduction surgery, a decision she tells Glamour came about after years of back pain and discomfort growing up in the spotlight.

"It's hard when you're a teenage girl and you already have a lot of ridicule and then you pile on more, and it's kind of…it just gets too much," Winter said. "We live in a day and age where everything you do is ridiculed. The Internet bullies are awful. I could post a photo where I feel good, and 500 people will comment about how fat I am, and that I am disgusting. On [red carpets], I just said to myself, 'You have to do your best to look confident and stand up tall, and make yourself look as good as you can in these photos,' because everyone is going to see them. I definitely seemed confident; I'm an actress, that's what we do. But on the inside, I wasn't feeling so happy."

Now, Winter says she's exactly as she's "supposed to be."