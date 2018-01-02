Another 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Reunion Just Happened and We Are Emotional

The four women came together for a *very* special occasion.
Do former co-stars know the power they wield when, decades later, they reunite and snap a casual Instagram together? Do they *realize* the nostalgic glory? Whatever—we do, and we've gathered the best reunion moments right here for your FOMO pleasure.
The four women who are truly BFFs in real life (they're all three godparents to Blake Lively's first child), just reunited following the news of 33-year-old America Ferrera's pregnancy. (Seriously, how sweet is this photo?) Amber Tamblyn captioned the Instagram post, "Didn’t think anything could beat starting off the new year with the #TIMESUP Legal Defense Fund initiative yesterday, but then..." More pics, please.
Billy Zane and Kate Winslet showed their support for Leonardo DiCaprio at a gala to raise money for Leo's foundation.
Former Gilmore Girls stars, Yanic Truesdale and Melissa McCarthy coincidentally booked a trip at the same time to the same place in Greece. Honestly, what are the odds? They included us all in this nostalgic moment by capturing the reunion on Instagram. Day made.
Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner were reunited at a Moschino after-party in Los Angeles on June 8, 2017. The pair, who famously played Bella Swan and Jacob Black in the Twilight movies, are still friends and were super happy to see each other.
Hollywood's friendliest cast got together yet again Monday to celebrate Amber Tamblyn's directorial debut Paint It Black.
Sarah Michelle Gellar took over Entertainment Weekly's Instagram in this shot as the entire cast reunited for the 20th anniversary of the cult show. Appearing on this week's cover of the magazine, the actors along with the show's creator Joss Whedon reminisced about the Buffy's impact on people that still resonates today. Sadly for die-hards, the show won't be coming back for a reunion (*tears*), but will return as a book series. So you're saying there's still some hope, right?!
"Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family," Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton!) captioned this snap. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete." (Avery, AKA Uncle Phil, passed away in 2014 following complications during heart surgery.)
Mandy Moore and Shane West had A Walk to Remember reunion with director Adam Shankman that was so cute it made us wish for another tear-jerking Nicholas Sparks movie. "These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around," Moore captioned her Insta. "My ❤ is full." Same, Mandy. Same.
The cast of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is as close in real life as you always dreamed they would be. They hang out IRL pretty frequently and they reunited yet again for the Women's Marches last weekend. Amber Tamblyn made two stops, one in Washington, D.C., where she connected with America Ferrera, and another in NYC with Blake Lively.
Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn rang in the New Year together and, of course, they Instagrammed their ongoing Sisterhood love. They also FaceTimed with costar America Ferrera for the big night. Sadly, Alexis Bledel was nowhere to be seen.
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay gave us a special holiday gift with this sweet reunion Instagram photo captioned "Friends at Xmas." If you need a refresh, the pair played side-by-side as Detectives Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU until Christopher left the show after season 12. Admit it: You shipped them so hard.
It's the reunion that your inner-teenage self has been waiting for: former cast members Drake and Nina Dobrev of Degrassi: The Next Generation reunited on stage last night at the AMAs. Nina presented Drizzy the award for Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Album and he started off his speech with a dose of nostalgia, "We've come a long way, you know. Congratulations on all your success!" Does anyone have a box of tissues because that moment was *way* too cute.
The four main characters of the beloved show reunited 10 years after the last episode aired, and we are *here* for it. Captioning the photo with a tongue-in-cheek message ("Only smiling because of where Eric's hand is!"), they have everyone begging for a true reunion. Especially with this other adorable photo.
File under: best cast reunion based purely on speculation. Fans of Stranger Things have likely heard of the theory that Steve, played by Joe Keery, is the father of Parks and Recreation character Jean-Ralphio Saperstein, played by Ben Schwartz. So when Keery and Schwartz met up in real life and tweeted this pic (and this video and this pic), fans went wild and the theory gained even *more* traction.
Zack and Laney reunited to make the inner teenager in all of us tear up once again. Freddie Prinze Jr. tweeted out this reunion selfie saying, "When the homie @RachaelLCook wants to have coffee, you get some damn coffee. #OldFriendsNewFriends." Rachael responded with, "You left me with the brownie we r not friends anymore!! xoxo." Inside joke or hatred of baked goods—either way, this homecoming is almost too much to bear.
1. Why is the sky trapped in their eyeballs? 2. How weird would it be if Finn and Rory got together instead of her and Logan or Jess or that other guy? LOL. An on-set pic is worth a thousand conspiracy theories.
Be still our hearts. Jim and Pam reunited (and it feels so good), this time with Pam, er, we mean Jenna Fischer visiting John Krasinski at his play Dry Powder, which he obviously promptly posted to Instagram. Good job, John.
Ah, old friends! Hello! The two beloved detectives (yes, that is Christopher Meloni AKA Stabler under that beard, thanks to his new gig on Underground) got together in NYC, with Meloni sharing this snap of him and Mariska Hargitay AKA Benson. "Meeting peeps NYC #hanginWithAFriend" he wrote.
Excited for that Friends reunion? Whet your palette with this snap of David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc (Matthew Perry is in London for another project) hanging out with the Big Bang Theory cast. The gang is currently in L.A. filming an NBC tribute special, Must See TV: A Tribute to James Burrows, which airs February 21 at 9 pm.
An entire decade has passed since our lives were forever changed by the made-for-TV masterpiece that was the first High School Musical movie. To mark the occasion, the cast got together to film segments that will be shown during a special 10-year anniversary broadcast of HSM set to air on Jan. 20 on the Disney Channel.
While this reunion is making our nostalgia-loving hearts practically explode, we can't say we're not disappointed that East High's star jock, Troy Bolton (aka Zac Efron), couldn't make it. 😢 Maybe next time?
Last night in Beverly Hills, Mr. Big and Aiden (aka Chris Noth and John Corbett) hung out, but there was no sign of Carrie. Still, they managed to find two other very iconic blondes to spend time with at the Pre-Golden Globe Celebration at Bouchon: Bo Derek and Sharon Stone. Next time, please extend an invite to SJP, guys.
The boys of That '70s Show, Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Hyde (Danny Masterson), reunited and because they know exactly what our nostalgia-loving hearts want, they documented it on Instagram with this pic and another very bromantic 3-part selfie you can see here.
While it's still uncertain why these guys were hanging out, we're just glad it happened. And that they're still rockin' in Wisconsin. (But probably L.A. actually.)
After hosting Saturday Night Live, Ryan Gosling met up with Justin Timberlake at the afterparty at Dos Caminos in New York City—a catch-up of epic proportions, as the two were co-stars on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club from 1993 to 1995. "Justin and Ryan were laughing, joking, and looked to be catching up," a source told Us Weekly. "Justin and Ryan were the hit of the party and everyone was loving watching them catch up with each other. Ryan also introduced Eva to Justin, but they already knew each other and hugged hello." Christina and Britney, you hearing this?
It ended with Elton screeching off, stranding Cher and her Alaïa in a parking lot, but things were amicable between Jeremy Sisto and Alicia Silverstone at tonight's American Music Awards, where they introduced Gwen Stefani's performance of "Used to Love You."
To support her former TV dad's new gig on Broadway, Olsen attended Saget's most recent performance of Hand to God. The two must have known that our nostalgia-loving hearts have been wishing for a Full House reunion of some sort—because they posed for a photo together. And as you can see, it is just the best. But where was Mary-Kate?
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film adaption of Ann M. Martin's beloved book, the cast of The Baby-Sitters Club—Rachael Leigh Cook (Mary Anne), Schuyler Fisk (Kristy), Bre Blair (Stacey), Larisa Oleynik (Dawn), Stacey Ramsower (Mallory),and Marla Sokoloff (Cokie)—gathered together at a celebratory screening event. "I've known these ladies for 20 years and I feel so lucky to share this special evening with them," wrote Solokoff in one of their snaps.
Vanessa Hudgens hit an Alice in Wonderland-themed Halloween bash over the weekend and decided to bring some of her High School Musical cast mates along with her. For Hudgens, Monique Coleman, and Ashley Tisdale, it was like 2006 all over again.
15 years since the Toros first rocked your atmosphere, Bring It On's Eliza Dushku, Gabrielle Union, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Bradford are reminiscing about working on the 2000 film in the new issue of Entertainment Weekly. And, le sigh, they haven't aged a day. " I was like, 'A cheerleading movie?' It sounded like it could have been just a cheesy teen movie, but what sealed the deal for me was talking to the director, Peyton Reed, on the phone— he was just so smart," recalls Dunst.
During Paris Fashion Week, Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) had a seriously adorable hang out session. "My khalessi @emilia_clarke When she smiles at you," Momoa wrote. "Goofballs @emilia_clarke my khalessi. What a women."