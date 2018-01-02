Another 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Reunion Just Happened and We Are Emotional

'High School Musical'

An entire decade has passed since our lives were forever changed by the made-for-TV masterpiece that was the first High School Musical movie. To mark the occasion, the cast got together to film segments that will be shown during a special 10-year anniversary broadcast of HSM set to air on Jan. 20 on the Disney Channel.

While this reunion is making our nostalgia-loving hearts practically explode, we can't say we're not disappointed that East High's star jock, Troy Bolton (aka Zac Efron), couldn't make it. 😢 Maybe next time?