The 85 Most Epic Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

1 of 85
2016
Paris Hilton and Sofia Richie as Alice in Wonderland and a Nascar racer.
Getty
2 of 85
2016
Khloé Kardashian as Storm from X-Men.
@khloekardashian
3 of 85
2016
Blue Ivy and Beyoncé as Salt-N-Pepa.
Instagram
4 of 85
2016
Martha Hunt as Elvira Hancock, Michelle Pfeiffer's character from Scarface.
Instagram
5 of 85
2016
Katy Perry as Principal Hudson at her sock hop party.
Instagram
6 of 85
2016
Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera.
Instagram
7 of 85
2016
Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, her Hocus Pocus character.
Getty
8 of 85
2016
Amy Schumer as Dustin from Stranger Things.
Instagram
9 of 85
2016
Aline Weber as Leeloo Dallas from The Fifth Element.
Instagram
10 of 85
2016
Jenna Dewan Tatum as a unicorn.
Instagram
11 of 85
2016
Nina Dobrev and Lane Cheek as Leonardo DiCaprio and the horse from The Revenant.
Instagram
12 of 85
2016
Alessandra Ambrosio as Jessica Rabbit.
Instagram
13 of 85
2016
Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco as body builders Stacie and Larry.
Instagram
14 of 85
2016
Presley Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, and Cindy Crawford as punks.
Instagram
15 of 85
2016
Katy Perry as Hillary Clinton.
Instagram
16 of 85
2016
Tyga and Kylie Jenner as skeletons.
Instagram
17 of 85
2016
Kourtney Kardashian as Maleficent.
Snapchat
18 of 85
2016
Mariah Carey as the devil.
Getty
19 of 85
2016
Aubrey O'Day as a pegasus.
Getty
23 of 85
2015
Alessandra Ambrosia as the Devil.
Getty
24 of 85
2015
J.Lo as a skeleton bride.
Getty
25 of 85
2015
Emily Ratajkowski as Marge from The Simpsons.
Getty
26 of 85
2015
Gigi Hadid as Sandy from Grease.
Getty
27 of 85
2015
Nicole Scherzinger as a bat.
Getty
28 of 85
2015
Fergie as a cat and Josh Duhamel as Karl Lagerfeld.
Getty
29 of 85
2015
Nicki Minaj as a fairy godmother.
Getty
30 of 85
2015
Nick Jonas as the Hamburglar.
Getty
