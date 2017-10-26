Today's Top Stories
The 85 Most Epic Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

Bookmark as your dress-up inspiration this year.

Oct 26, 2017

Maybe it's the team of hair and makeup on their payroll, but we've really got to hand it to celebs for their dressed-to-the-nines, "go big or go home" mentality on Halloween. Here, we look back at some of our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes through the years, from instances where they dressed up as their peers to times when they reinvented the "black witch costume" wheel.

1 of 85
2016

Paris Hilton and Sofia Richie as Alice in Wonderland and a Nascar racer.

Getty
2 of 85
2016

Khloé Kardashian as Storm from X-Men.

@khloekardashian
3 of 85
2016

Blue Ivy and Beyoncé as Salt-N-Pepa.

Instagram
4 of 85
2016

Martha Hunt as Elvira Hancock, Michelle Pfeiffer's character from Scarface.

Instagram
5 of 85
2016

Katy Perry as Principal Hudson at her sock hop party.

Instagram
6 of 85
2016

Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera.

Instagram
7 of 85
2016

Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, her Hocus Pocus character.

Getty
8 of 85
2016

Amy Schumer as Dustin from Stranger Things.

Instagram
9 of 85
2016

Aline Weber as Leeloo Dallas from The Fifth Element.

Instagram
10 of 85
2016

Jenna Dewan Tatum as a unicorn.

Instagram
11 of 85
2016

Nina Dobrev and Lane Cheek as Leonardo DiCaprio and the horse from The Revenant.

Instagram
12 of 85
2016

Alessandra Ambrosio as Jessica Rabbit.

Instagram
13 of 85
2016

Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco as body builders Stacie and Larry.

Instagram
14 of 85
2016

Presley Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, and Cindy Crawford as punks.

Instagram
15 of 85
2016

Katy Perry as Hillary Clinton.

Instagram
16 of 85
2016

Tyga and Kylie Jenner as skeletons.

Instagram
17 of 85
2016

Kourtney Kardashian as Maleficent.

Snapchat
18 of 85
2016

Mariah Carey as the devil.

Getty
19 of 85
2016

Aubrey O'Day as a pegasus.

Getty
20 of 85
2015

Lindsay Lohan as a cat.

Getty
21 of 85
2015

Tinashe as Snoop Dogg.

Getty
22 of 85
2015

Joe Jonas as Luigi.

Getty
23 of 85
2015

Alessandra Ambrosia as the Devil.

Getty
24 of 85
2015

J.Lo as a skeleton bride.

Getty
25 of 85
2015

Emily Ratajkowski as Marge from The Simpsons.

Getty
26 of 85
2015

Gigi Hadid as Sandy from Grease.

Getty
27 of 85
2015

Nicole Scherzinger as a bat.

Getty
28 of 85
2015

Fergie as a cat and Josh Duhamel as Karl Lagerfeld.

Getty
29 of 85
2015

Nicki Minaj as a fairy godmother.

Getty
30 of 85
2015

Nick Jonas as the Hamburglar.

Getty
