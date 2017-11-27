These Were the Scariest, Most Scream-Inducing Movies of 2017

Just when you thought the year couldn't get more horrifying.
2017 brought us many unexpected horrors (no further comment necessary), but prepare to 😱 because Hollywood went ahead and served up a slew of terrifying movies to enjoy as a side-dish to the terror that is real life. (Yes, this intro is extremely extra and dramatic, it's fine.) Get acquainted with this year's scariest films, and please try not to openly scream in your office while watching these trailers.
Was released: September 29.
A casual movie about a woman who accidentally kills her husband during sex and ends up trapped and handcuffed to their bed with his dead body. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Was released: September 15.
Darren Aronofsky's Mother! stars Jennifer Lawrence as a housewife who...um...has some very weird, very spoiler-filled things happen to her that would completely ruin the movie to go into. The film got terrible reviews, but it's worth seeing for her performance.
Was released: October 20.
This psychological thriller follows Colin Farrell as a surgeon who befriends a teenage boy. The catch? Said teenage boy is secretly plotting to kill a member of his family as revenge for a botched surgery. It's...a lot.
Was released: October 13.
If the still of that dude in a doll mask doesn't creep you out too much to actually see Happy Death Day, we definitely recommend it. The movie is fun, scary, and about a girl who re-lives the day of her murder over and over again until eventually deciding to find out who her killer is and stop them.
Was released: October 27.
A horror movie in the truest sense, in that you will genuinely be traumatized. The plot doesn't really matter (let's be real, you're watching it to scream and binge-eat popcorn), but for what it's worth this is part of the Saw franchise and is about a deranged murderer. Ya know, the usual.
Was released: August 4.
If your life has been desperately missing a fantasy western horror starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, please direct your attention to the movie adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Tower.
Was released: September 29.
Things to know: 1) It's a sequel to the 1990 movie of the same name. 2) It stars Ellen Page, Diego Luna, and Nina Dobrev. 3) The original stars Julia Roberts.
Was released: September 8.
It's a movie about a clown who terrorizes children. What more do you want out of a horror film, guys? Nothing, that's what. Also, if you find yourself weirdly attracted to Bill Skarsgård after seeing it, you are not alone.
Was released: February 24.
Not only is this movie terrifying, it brilliantly explores racism in this country. A must-watch film that redefines the horror genre, and frankly should be nominated for an Oscar.
Was released: August 11.
If your horror interests include possessed dolls, orphanages, and nuns, the prequel to 2014's Annabelle is sure to be your personal fave.
Was released: May 19.
The world can never have enough Alien movies, right? The latest in Ridley Scott's classic horror franchise finds Michael Fassbender as an android on a ship bound for what the passengers *think* is paradise but is actually closer to, ya know, hell.
Was released: June 9.
Like, it's Tom Cruise fighting deranged mummies. There's nothing more you need in life.
Was released: April 28.
If you can get through this trailer (about a possessed boy, FYI) without hiding your face in fear, you are a hero.
Was released: June 9.
First of all, this movie stars Riley Keough, which is thrilling. Second of all, it is scary AF so prepare to scream.
Was released: July 14.
Are you ever like, "Ugh, I wish Ryan Phillippe was in more horror movies?" Cool, today is your lucky day! The '90s heartthrob stars in Wish Upon, about a girl who finds a music box that grants her seven wishes. The problem? Her loved ones begin to die.