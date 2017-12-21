The Biggest and Most Cringe-Worthy Celebrity Scandals of 2017

Bella Hadid's Promotion of the Fyre Festival

Ahhhh, the Fyre Festival! This mess of millennial party was a literal pile of flaming garbage thanks to the terrible leadership of its organizers, and unfortunately Bella Hadid (and several other models/influencers) were caught in the crossfire for promoting the event. Hadid ended up apologizing for her involvement in a now-deleted tweet, saying: "Even though this was not my project whatsoever, nor was I informed about the production or process of the festival in any shape or form, I do know that it has always been out of great intent and they truly wanted all of us to have the time of our lives. I initially trusted this would be an amazing & memorable experience for all of us, which is why I agreed to do one promotion...not knowing about the disaster that was to come. I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I couldn't stand by, although of course if I would have known about the outcome, you would have all known too. I hope everyone is safe and back with their families and loved ones."