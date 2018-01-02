In the Name of Feminism, 17 Movies and TV Shows That Feature Female Masturbation

This just in: women masturbate! It's totally normal and healthy! Everyone does it! Yay! So, now that we've gotten that out of the way, let's talk about on-screen female masturbation scenes—which are pretty few and far between compared to their male equivalents because for some reason people get super uncomfortable with the idea that women like sex. And more specifically, like touching themselves.

Even now, this is considered pretty scandalous—so cheers to films and TV shows like Fleabag, Girls, The Deuce, and Reign for breaking taboos.