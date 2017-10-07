Taylor Swift's First 'Reputation' Live Performances Have Been Revealed

Taylor Swift has stayed relatively quiet since she dropped "Look What You Made Me Do" and "...Ready For It?" in quick succession. But now, with the release of new album Reputation fast approaching (it's due out on November 10, 2017), it's been revealed that Swift will perform at two major events before Christmas.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

First up, she's playing the 99.7 Now Poptopia event on December 2, 2017, in San Jose, California. Swift is the headliner, with Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan, and The Chainsmokers also playing:

Swift has also been announced for the B96 Chicago Jingle Bash on December 7, 2017. The Backstreet Boys and Fifth Harmony are also on the bill:



.@B96Chicago just revealed their Jingle Ball lineup: Taylor Swift, Backstreet Boys, Fifth Harmony, Khalid, Logic & Sabrina Carpenter. pic.twitter.com/8HPCMPiHes — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 6, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Swift is the biggest act at both events, and fans of the singer are going to want to get tickets to her first live performances in months. While the Reputation tour is likely to follow the album's release, the Jingle Bash and Poptopia are a great way to see Swift perform live in 2017. And the world is definitely ready for the live version of "Look What You Made Me Do," and the accompanying dance routine.