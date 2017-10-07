Today's Top Stories
1
How to Do '60s Fashion for 2017
2
More Employers Can Now Opt Out of No-Cost BC
3
Reasons to Want a Septum Piercing (or a Good Fake)
4
Confessions of a One-Time Sex-Resort Nudist
5
U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Speaks Out About Equality

Taylor Swift's First 'Reputation' Live Performances Have Been Revealed

And you might be able to score tickets.

Taylor Swift Reputation Live
GettyJohn Shearer/LP5
Oct 7, 2017

Taylor Swift has stayed relatively quiet since she dropped "Look What You Made Me Do" and "...Ready For It?" in quick succession. But now, with the release of new album Reputation fast approaching (it's due out on November 10, 2017), it's been revealed that Swift will perform at two major events before Christmas.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

First up, she's playing the 99.7 Now Poptopia event on December 2, 2017, in San Jose, California. Swift is the headliner, with Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan, and The Chainsmokers also playing:

Swift has also been announced for the B96 Chicago Jingle Bash on December 7, 2017. The Backstreet Boys and Fifth Harmony are also on the bill:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Swift is the biggest act at both events, and fans of the singer are going to want to get tickets to her first live performances in months. While the Reputation tour is likely to follow the album's release, the Jingle Bash and Poptopia are a great way to see Swift perform live in 2017. And the world is definitely ready for the live version of "Look What You Made Me Do," and the accompanying dance routine.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Music
Fergie 'Double Dutchess' Album Celebrity Cameos
Fergie's New Visual Album Is Extremely Personal
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Sued Over "Shake It Off" Lyrics
Selena Gomez Was Spotted at The Weeknd's Gig
Taylor Swift Zombie Transformation Look What You Made Me Do Music Video Watch Taylor Swift's Zombie Transformation
Miley Cyrus Performs "See You Again" Ten Years On
Lady Gaga Tweeted Her Support for Selena Gomez
Sam Smith's new single is here Sam Smith's New Single Is Here
Beyonce Formation Celebs Recreated Beyoncé's "Formation" Look
Jay Z made crowd sing Happy Birthday to Beyonce Jay-Z Made Adorable Shout-Out To Beyoncé