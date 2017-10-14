Taylor Swift Just Hosted Her First ‘Reputation’ Listening Party in London

Taylor Swift loves to surprise her fans, and as the release date of Reputation approaches, the singer has been coming out of hiding more regularly. And on Friday, some lucky fans got whisked to Swift's London home for a secret listening party.

In a total Golden Ticket, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory type situation, Swift allegedly stalked her super fans online for a year before inviting them to the secret session. As a regular Tumblr user, it's no surprise to anyone that Swift has followed her fans this closely. And their reactions to meeting the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer were legendary:

I'M ON TWITTER, I'M FRENCH, I HAVE A SMALL ACCOUNT, NEVER BEEN NOTICED BY ANYONE AND TAYLOR HANDPICKED ME FOR THE REPUTATION SECRET SESSIONS — Juliette 🍂🍄✨ (@TailoreSouift) October 13, 2017

Taylor included 13 nationalities today at the #ReputationSecretSessions, she notices a lot more than we know 💗 https://t.co/bCTf2VWgWh — nezzie • reputation (@imcalledvanessa) October 14, 2017

I JUST MET TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/fFTmUceTS1 — Jonathan (@taylorslegs13) October 13, 2017

TAYLOR SWIFT TOUCHED MY FACE SO GUESS IM NEVER WASHING MY FACE AGAIN — nezzie • reputation (@imcalledvanessa) October 13, 2017

So I just met Taylor and she’s been stalking me for over a year and I’m crying #reputationsecretsessions — #POPTARTSQUAD4LYFE (@poptartsswift) October 13, 2017

How did I end up sitting on Taylor’s living room floor listening to her unreleased album with my best friends? #reputationsecretsessions — LetTheBlissBegin (@AlexWJ93) October 13, 2017

I JUST MET TAYLOR SWIFT AND SPENT THE EVENING WITH HER. AND SHE IS THE MOST HAPPY I HAVE SEEN HER. WHAT IS LIFE? #reputationsecretsessions — TAYLOR KNOWS I EXIST (@Up_In_Lights13) October 13, 2017

I can't believe I was at #reputationsecretsessions and @taylorswift13 told me she liked my hair! — Megan WHATJUSTEVEN (@meganaliceeeeee) October 13, 2017

SHE STALKED MY TWITTER. I DONT KNOW HOW TO FEEL #reputationsecretsessions — MOLLIE MET TAYLOR (@zombietaylorr) October 13, 2017

TAYLOR HAS BEEN STALKING ME ON TWITTER FOR A YEAR! SHE KNEW I WENT TO NASHVILLE FOR 1989! I CANT COPE WITH LIFE #reputationsecretsessions pic.twitter.com/dqoMu2Cxxt — TAYLOR KNOWS I EXIST (@Up_In_Lights13) October 13, 2017

FRIDAY 13th BEST NIGHT EVER!!!! pic.twitter.com/tCq2NwN7jf — jess met taylor (@jessxtn) October 13, 2017

The rest of us will just have to wait until November 10 to hear Reputation in full. But judging by the reactions of everyone that attended Swift's Secret Session last night, the album will be worth the wait.