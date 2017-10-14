Today's Top Stories
1
How Crocs Changed the Flow of Fashion
2
Meet Marie Claire's 2017 New Guard
3
Justin Trudeau Pens an Exclusive Essay on Feminism
4
Beware the Shoulder Rub
5
12 Honestly Gorgeous Ways to Wear Hair Cuffs

Taylor Swift Just Hosted Her First ‘Reputation’ Listening Party in London

Some lucky fans have already heard the new album.

Taylor Swift Reputation Listening Party
GettyJames Devaney
Oct 14, 2017

Taylor Swift loves to surprise her fans, and as the release date of Reputation approaches, the singer has been coming out of hiding more regularly. And on Friday, some lucky fans got whisked to Swift's London home for a secret listening party.

In a total Golden Ticket, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory type situation, Swift allegedly stalked her super fans online for a year before inviting them to the secret session. As a regular Tumblr user, it's no surprise to anyone that Swift has followed her fans this closely. And their reactions to meeting the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer were legendary:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The rest of us will just have to wait until November 10 to hear Reputation in full. But judging by the reactions of everyone that attended Swift's Secret Session last night, the album will be worth the wait.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Music
Taylor Swift Reputation Live Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Live Performances
Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus Is a 'Lip Sync Battle' Showstopper
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Miley Cyrus Performs "The Climb" in Honor of Vegas
Lady Gaga Lady Gaga Is Determined to Get Better for Fans
Fergie 'Double Dutchess' Album Celebrity Cameos
Fergie's New Visual Album Is Extremely Personal
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Sued Over "Shake It Off" Lyrics
Selena Gomez Was Spotted at The Weeknd's Gig
Taylor Swift Zombie Transformation Look What You Made Me Do Music Video Watch Taylor Swift's Zombie Transformation
Miley Cyrus Performs "See You Again" Ten Years On