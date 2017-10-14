Taylor Swift Just Hosted Her First ‘Reputation’ Listening Party in London

Taylor Swift loves to surprise her fans, and as the release date of Reputation approaches, the singer has been coming out of hiding more regularly. And on Friday, some lucky fans got whisked to Swift's London home for a secret listening party.
In a total Golden Ticket, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory type situation, Swift allegedly stalked her super fans online for a year before inviting them to the secret session. As a regular Tumblr user, it's no surprise to anyone that Swift has followed her fans this closely. And their reactions to meeting the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer were legendary:
The rest of us will just have to wait until November 10 to hear Reputation in full. But judging by the reactions of everyone that attended Swift's Secret Session last night, the album will be worth the wait.