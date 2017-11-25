Mariah Carey Has Canceled Several Pre-Christmas Shows Because of Poor Health

Mariah Carey has been forced to cancel several of her pre-Christmas concerts, due to her health. In an emotional Twitter post, Carey revealed that her doctors have instructed her to rest, and as a result she won't be able to begin her All I Want For Christmas Is You tour until December 2, when she will be performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

Carey was previously scheduled to perform at the Beacon Theatre in New York on Nov. 27, Nov. 28, and Dec. 1. Instead, her new tour dates will start on Dec. 2 , with additional dates added for fans on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.

The singer wrote:

"I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it's certainly nice to remember what we are grateful for! Like most, I'm thankful for my overall health... for which I need a bit more time to get right. Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour. While this news disappoints me to share, I am grateful to be on the mend and for the support from all of you—it means the world to me! See you from the stage soon darlings!"

Back on Nov. 15, Carey revealed that she was suffering from an "upper respiratory infection" and that she'd have to cancel some of the earlier shows on her All I Want for Christmas Is You tour.

Clearly, Carey's health comes first, and she's obviously recovering from a serious bout of ill-health, but she'll be back soon to help us all celebrate the holiday season.

