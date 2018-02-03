Lady Gaga Cancels Remaining 'Joanne' Tour Dates Due to Severe Pain

In a heartbreaking post, Lady Gaga has revealed that she is canceling the remain dates on her current Joanne tour.

The singer broke the news on Instagram that she is "suffering from severe pain" and, as a result, has to cancel the final ten dates of the Joanne tour, which was due to culminate in Europe.

The message starts, "Unfortunately, Lady Gaga is suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live. As a result, Live Nation and Lady Gaga are announcing the cancellation of the final 10 dates of the European leg of her Joanne World Tour."



The "Poker Face" singer has not taken the decision lightly, and the Instagram post explained, "Last night, with strong support from her medical team, Lady Gaga made the tough decision to immediately come off the road. She is extremely sorry and deeply saddened that she cannot perform for her European fans, who have waited so patiently."

In September 2017, Lady Gaga was forced to postpone Joanne tour dates as she was struggling with "severe physical pain." The singer also discussed how fibromyalgia has affected her life in Netflix documentary Five Foot Two.

The latest Instagram post regarding Lady Gaga's condition also revealed, "She is in the care of expert medical professionals who are working closely with her so she can continue to perform for her fans for years to come."

It's clear that Lady Gaga desperately wants to perform for all of her fans, and will be back doing what she loves as soon as she's better.