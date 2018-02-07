The Spice Girls Are Reuniting and Going on Tour

Throw up your peace signs because the Spice Girls are officially getting back together for a reunion tour in late summer of 2018, TMZ confirmed Wednesday.

If you wannabe at one of their shows and live in the U.S. or U.K., then get ready to say you'll be there (okay, last one) because it's very much possible that the iconic girl group will perform at a city near you. According to TMZ, the Spice Girls will kick off the world tour in England and then head over to the U.S. for more shows. Official dates have not been announced.

And despite Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, The Backstreet Boys and all of your other favorite artists from the '90s launching their own Las Vegas residency, TMZ says that there are no plans for Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, and Melanie C to jump on that bandwagon. There are also no plans to create new music in the near future.

Reunion buzz first started when the women shared pictures on social media of a recent get together last week. "Lovely seeing the girls #girlpower is alive and well," Halliwell wrote in the photo below.

Their former manager Simon Fuller was also present at the gathering, and TMZ reports that Fuller will manage the group on their upcoming reunion tour. A source told the website that he will oversee the tour because he "enjoys the girls and the group."

The tour is in the early planning stages, but all of the women are on board (although Victoria reportedly took some convincing). TMZ adds that plenty of "merchandising opportunities connected to the tour" AKA swag will be available, so start saving now.