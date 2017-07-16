Breaking News!

10 Loose Ends 'Game of Thrones' Needs to Address
The 16 Best New Sunglasses to Shop Now
The Truth About Abortion Reversal
How to Live Your Best Life: a Guide by Céline Dion
Everyone Who Got Nominated for an Emmy

Selena Gomez Just Took a Road Trip With Her Besties

The singer is on a pre-birthday trip.

Most Popular
Selena Gomez birthday road trip
Getty James Devaney/GC Images

Selena Gomez has been having an incredible weekend with her besties. The singer's road trip with her friends was revealed through a series of Snapchat videos posted by Raquelle Stevens, Irlanda Almendarez, and Francia Raisa.

In the footage, Gomez is seen sipping champagne, riding in an open top car, and celebrating her 25th birthday a little early with a meal. And yes, there's wine, and birthday cake.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Most Popular

In the lead up to Gomez's birthday week, it's clear that her friends aren't going to let the occasion pass without several celebrations, and lots of champagne.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

From: ELLE
More from Marie Claire:
More From Music