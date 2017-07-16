Selena Gomez Just Took a Road Trip With Her Besties
The singer is on a pre-birthday trip.
Selena Gomez has been having an incredible weekend with her besties. The singer's road trip with her friends was revealed through a series of Snapchat videos posted by Raquelle Stevens, Irlanda Almendarez, and Francia Raisa.
In the footage, Gomez is seen sipping champagne, riding in an open top car, and celebrating her 25th birthday a little early with a meal. And yes, there's wine, and birthday cake.
In the lead up to Gomez's birthday week, it's clear that her friends aren't going to let the occasion pass without several celebrations, and lots of champagne.
Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.