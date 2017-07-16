Selena Gomez Just Took a Road Trip With Her Besties

Selena Gomez has been having an incredible weekend with her besties. The singer's road trip with her friends was revealed through a series of Snapchat videos posted by Raquelle Stevens, Irlanda Almendarez, and Francia Raisa.

In the footage, Gomez is seen sipping champagne, riding in an open top car, and celebrating her 25th birthday a little early with a meal. And yes, there's wine, and birthday cake.

Selena looks so cute today! 😍 pic.twitter.com/SbEWMYXZHV — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) July 15, 2017

[Video]: Selena in Irlanda Almendarez’s Instagram Story. [Part 2] pic.twitter.com/igCXlo82Vv — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) July 15, 2017

[Video]: Selena in Francia Raisa’s Snapchat Story. [Part 1] pic.twitter.com/bVeJM69F4X — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) July 16, 2017

[Video]: Selena in Francia Raisa’s Snapchat Story. [Part 2] pic.twitter.com/C3JRDS4tWj — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) July 16, 2017

[Video]: Selena with Raquelle Stevens during a road trip with friends earlier today! pic.twitter.com/Z4HcB2FOVc — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) July 16, 2017

In the lead up to Gomez's birthday week, it's clear that her friends aren't going to let the occasion pass without several celebrations, and lots of champagne.

