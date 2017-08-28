The Most Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Taylor Swift's New Music Video
Look what she made Twitter do.
At the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift premiered the music video for her new song, "Look What You Made Me Do." Featuring many different sides of Taylor over the years—including a montage in which Taylor mocks her past selves—the video also received several different kinds of responses from fans all over Twitter.
Some Taylor fans absolutely loved the video and say it was worth the wait.
Other fans, though, found the video hilarious and took it as an opportunity to do a little mocking of their own.
Love it or hate it, Taylor is back, and she has been listening to all you jokesters on Twitter. Watch out.
