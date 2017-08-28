The Most Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Taylor Swift's New Music Video

At the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift premiered the music video for her new song, "Look What You Made Me Do." Featuring many different sides of Taylor over the years—including a montage in which Taylor mocks her past selves—the video also received several different kinds of responses from fans all over Twitter.

The #LWYMMDvideo is out NOW!! Watch it on repeat with us allll night 👉 https://t.co/dDNf0VtOPW — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) August 28, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Some Taylor fans absolutely loved the video and say it was worth the wait.

Congratulations in advance to @JosephKahn and @taylorswift13 for winning all of the #VMAs next year for #LWYMMDvideo. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 28, 2017

IDK IF I'M EVER GONNA BE ABLE TO BREATHE AGAIN #LWYMMDvideo — Kristin Harris (@KristinHarris) August 28, 2017

TAYLOR EVEN MOCKED THE MEDIA for her "squad goals" - now she really ended everyone, people. 🐍🚨👏🏽 #LWYMMDvideo pic.twitter.com/Rr9Whknu64 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) August 28, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

OMG ZOMBIE TAYLOR IS EVERYTHING #LWYMMDvideo — Valerie 🐍 (@x0Val) August 28, 2017