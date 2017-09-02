This Video of Obama Singing "Look What You Made Me Do" Is Everything

I think it goes without saying that 2017 has been a pretty rough year. Sometimes, you just need to get lost in a worm hole of funny videos and memes to distract yourself from the world's craziness, if only momentarily.

So, I'm here to share with you one minute and forty seconds worth of pure joy that will make you laugh and cry with happiness. It's a video of former president Obama singing Taylor Swift's new hit song, "Look What You Made Me Do." Of course, he's not actually singing the song, but some genius spliced together moments from his different speeches to make it seem like he is.

It is pure brilliance. Watch below and remember that goodness still exists in the world.

obama singing look what you made me do pic.twitter.com/2gqVJbKJFG — Dory (@Dory) August 31, 2017

