Taylor Swift's New Single "... Ready For It?" Is Here!

After teasing her new single on Saturday night, Taylor Swift released "...Ready For It?" on her YouTube channel this morning. The full song hints at the darker sound of "Look What You Made Me Do," but the lyrics are much more positive, and hint at her current romantic relationship.

It's already been rumored that "...Ready For It?" is about Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and the lyrics seem to call him out: "Younger than my exes but he act like such a man so." But more than anything, "...Ready For It?" prepares the world for the release of her new album Reputation.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Listen to Swift's latest single in full now:

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.