Jay-Z Made Crowd Sing "Happy Birthday" To Beyoncé After Adorable Shout-Out

Beyoncé turns 36 today.

Jay Z made crowd sing Happy Birthday to Beyonce
Beyoncé may have celebrated the arrival of her twins Rumi and Sir Carter earlier this summer, but it appears the "Formation" singer is celebrating another major milestone in her life, with a little help from her husband, no less.

Ahead of the singer's 36th birthday today, Beyoncé and Jay-Z headed to Budweiser's Made In America Festival in Philadelphia for the rapper's headline performance on Sunday night.

During his gig, the new dad gave a shout out to his wife, who was joined in the crowd with the couple's eldest daughter Blue Ivy, and former Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams, to wish her a happy birthday.

"Shout out to Beyoncé. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love," Jay said before asking the crowd to sing "Happy Birthday."

E! News reports eyewitnesses saw Beyoncé and her daughter smiling and dancing together during the show.

For Jay Z's performance last night, the mum-of-three was spotted wearing a bright yellow trench coat and high-waisted jeans, as well as a Houston Rockets basketball jersey, days after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey tore through her hometown.

On Saturday, the singer was also spotted sporting a patterned Gucci jacket, a matching cap, and gold Gucci Kingsnake pumps while attending her sister Solange's performance at the festival.

What a way to kick off the birthday celebrations.

From: ELLEUK
