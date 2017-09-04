Jay-Z Made Crowd Sing "Happy Birthday" To Beyoncé After Adorable Shout-Out

Beyoncé may have celebrated the arrival of her twins Rumi and Sir Carter earlier this summer, but it appears the "Formation" singer is celebrating another major milestone in her life, with a little help from her husband, no less.

Ahead of the singer's 36th birthday today, Beyoncé and Jay-Z headed to Budweiser's Made In America Festival in Philadelphia for the rapper's headline performance on Sunday night.

During his gig, the new dad gave a shout out to his wife, who was joined in the crowd with the couple's eldest daughter Blue Ivy, and former Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams, to wish her a happy birthday.

"Shout out to Beyoncé. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love," Jay said before asking the crowd to sing "Happy Birthday."

Jay Z led the crowd in a Happy Birthday sing-a-long for @Beyonce @miafest. #MadeInAmerica #HappyBirthdayBeyonce #Beyonce #JaYZ A post shared by Music Choice (@musicchoice) on Sep 3, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

#PressPlay: The crowd helps #JayZ sing happy birthday to #Beyonce at the #MadeInAmericaFestival #IssaHoliday via: @jxcyre A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 3, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

E! News reports eyewitnesses saw Beyoncé and her daughter smiling and dancing together during the show.

For Jay Z's performance last night, the mum-of-three was spotted wearing a bright yellow trench coat and high-waisted jeans, as well as a Houston Rockets basketball jersey, days after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey tore through her hometown.

😍 #MadeInAmerica #MadeInAmericaFestival #MIA #MIAFest #MIA2017 #MusicFestival #Philadelphia #Philly #RocNation A post shared by Beyoncé, Solange and others (@formation.tour.2016) on Sep 3, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

On Saturday, the singer was also spotted sporting a patterned Gucci jacket, a matching cap, and gold Gucci Kingsnake pumps while attending her sister Solange's performance at the festival.

SHE'S HERE!!!! #beyonce stopped backstage at #madeinamerica with #cardib 🔥🔥🔥 #Philly A post shared by Q102 Philly (@q102philly) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

What a way to kick off the birthday celebrations.

