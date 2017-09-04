Celebs Including Michelle Obama and Serena Williams Recreated Beyoncé's "Formation" Look

This year, Labor Day falls on another important date in the calendar: Beyoncé's birthday. The singer turns 36 today, and in honor of such a momentous occasion, Beyoncé's friends and family recreated her "Formation" look.

The iconic outfit is instantly recognizable, and it's fun to see so many people dressed up as this particular incarnation of Beyoncé.

Here's Michelle Obama:

And Kelly Rowland:

And Blue Ivy:

And Serena Williams:

Head on over to Beyoncé's website to see her friends and family dressed in the "Formation" look for her birthday.

