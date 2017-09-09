Sam Smith Will Reduce You to Tears with His New Single "Too Good at Goodbyes"

Sam Smith's new single, "Too Good at Goodbyes," has officially arrived.

Sam, who's been teasing new music for what feels like forever, finally let the new track go, telling fans on Twitter: "It's yours now."

LIFT OFF 🖤 LOVE YOU ALL. It's yours now xx hope you like it xx — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) September 8, 2017

So, if you want to kick off your weekend with a haunting break-up anthem, have a listen to Sam's "Too Good at Goodbyes" right now.

Revealing the influence behind the new single on Beats 1, Sam also admitted that "Too Good at Goodbyes" is the "closest" song from his new album to his debut, In the Lonely Hour.

"This song is, I'd say it's the closest out of the album to the record, because this song is about me and a relationship I was in," he explained.

Sam, who is back from his time out of the celebrity spotlight since his Oscar win last year, also revealed that he'll be releasing a new album just in time for Christmas.

"I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can't wait to tell you," he announced on Instagram earlier this month. "The wait is so nearly over... I am scared & excited at the same time. I've poured my soul and heart into this record."

