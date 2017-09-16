Lady Gaga Just Tweeted a Message of Support to "Warrior" Selena Gomez

Following news that Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant this summer, the world has reacted with love and support for the singer. And now, fellow performer Lady Gaga has sent her wishes to Gomez.

Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess. What an inspiration. 🙏 — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 15, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In a tweet on Friday night, Lady Gaga wrote, "Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess. What an inspiration."

This follows Lady Gaga's own revelation that she's living with fibromyalgia. The Joanne singer revealed that she had the chronic condition ahead of the release of her new Netflix documentary, Five Foot Two. She also shared a photo having been hospitalized for the condition:

Most Popular

Gaga's definition of Gomez as a "warrior princess" seems perfectly accurate. Together, the two singers are ensuring people with chronic illnesses are visible in the world.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.