Miley Cyrus Just Performed Her First Ever Single On Its 10th Anniversary

Miley Cyrus just hit the BBC Live Lounge stage and unlike most artists who only sing one or two songs, Miley performed five—a couple of which are going to give you major nostalgia.

Perhaps most importantly, Miley performed the ultimate throwback track: HER VERY FIRST SINGLE, "See You Again." And she gave it a 2017 update by giving it a lowkey country remix:

Plus, "See You Again" came out EXACTLY ten years ago, on Sept. 15, 2007, making Miley's new rendition the perfect reminder of what an amazing vocalist she is.

She started things out by performing her debut single off her new album Younger Now, "Malibu." Obviously.

Then, she performed her obligatory cover: a country-esque version of Roberta Flack's classic 1969 love song, "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face."

THEN, Miley performed her most recent single, "Younger Now."

Finally, to wrap things up, Miley hit fans with another classic: "Party in the U.S.A.!" She continued her country pattern by giving the song a twangy remix and I'm LIVING for it.

Total nostalgia.

