Watch Taylor Swift's Zombie Transformation in This Behind the Scenes Video

No-one can accuse Taylor Swift of being scared of change. The singer has undergone several major transformations over the last few years, as evidenced by her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, and the appearances of several of her past incarnations.

And now, Swift has shared a video of her most important transformation yet: turning into a zombie for the "Look What You Made Me Do" video. And the singer has never looked better:

As usual, Swift's sense of humor is evident throughout the making of clip, and she even winks at herself at one point:

Clearly, the "...Ready For It?" singer had a lot of fun making her comeback music video. And, more than anything, this serves as Swift's perfect audition for The Walking Dead.

