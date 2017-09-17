Selena Gomez Was Spotted at The Weeknd's Gig Last Night

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd continue to be one of the cutest couples around. Following Gomez's revelation that she underwent a kidney transplant, it was revealed that the singer allegedly went into kidney failure while visiting The Weeknd on tour over the summer. However, now that Gomez has made a full recovery, she's been spotted at another one of The Weeknd's gigs, and she couldn't look happier.

The Weeknd played in Philadelphia on Saturday night, and in Washington D.C. on Friday. As usual, Gomez was happy to pose with fans that spotted her at the concert:

September 16:Selena with a Fan ( via @sabhutt) A post shared by Selena Gomez News Sourceℹ (@dailyselenagomez_) on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:14am PDT

Idk litty again #assshapedlikeselena #perfecthuman #shesamazing #ilysm #starboytour 💖 A post shared by andrea valentina indriago (@avindriago) on Sep 16, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

She also posed with the friends she attended the gig with:

Amazing night with amazing friends A post shared by Gianna Isabella 🎃 (@thegiannaisabella) on Sep 16, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

And fans of Gomez couldn't help but try and catch her on camera, dancing and singing along:

📹 | Selena yesterday at Abel's concert pic.twitter.com/YCz6QFctga — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) September 17, 2017

📹 | Selena dancing to I Feel It Coming at The Weeknd's concert pic.twitter.com/RGxo1rYO43 — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSourceMP4) September 17, 2017

📹 | Selena singing along to Drake and The Weeknd's Crew Love pic.twitter.com/6A0NlRC9Qi — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSourceMP4) September 17, 2017

Selena spotted at The Weeknd's concert pic.twitter.com/kbF8xIAVO2 — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSourceMP4) September 17, 2017

Gomez is definitely a super supportive girlfriend, and consistently shows up to watch The Weeknd perform. And the fact that she knows all of the words to his songs is just too cute.

