Kim Kardashian Just Revealed Blac Chyna's NDA, Firmly Aligning Herself with Team Rob

Blac Chyna is currently embroiled in a revenge porn scandal with Rob Kardashian, who recently revealed intimate images of her to social media. Which, to be clear, is completely wrong, horrible, and disgusting. And while the Kardashian family are reportedly upset about the prodigal son's behavior, Kim Kardashian's motto seems to be "family first" because she released Blac Chyna's Non-Disclosure Agreement—implying that the accusations leveraged in her restraining order were potentially a breach of contract.

People reports that Kim's reps sent the copy of Chyna's NDA to ABC News when they reached out for comment, which says the following: "[Chyna] shall not at any time disclose, publicly or privately, any information which is in any way, fashion or manner related to, associated with or connected to the Kardashian family/Jenner family/Disick family/West family and/or their personal relationships, their business activities, plans, operations, finances or employees."

During her appearance on Good Morning America, Chyna said "I was devastated, of course. I'm like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me? And I'm like, 'Wow, okay.' This is a person that I trusted."

