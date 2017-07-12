There's a Truly Hilarious Update in the Kim Kardashian Cocaine Lines Saga

Remember yesterday when Kim Kardashian appeared on Snapchat with two very suspicious-looking lines of white powder on a table behind her, and the internet accused her of doing cocaine? Which, frankly, seems pretty off-brand considering Kim barely even drinks? Yeah, well about that.

I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

After initially defending herself via twitter (saying the lines were powder from Dylan's Candy Bar) Kim went on to reveal that they're actually striations on her marble table.

Just a marble table 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5GA14ptvqy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

"C'mon, I don't play like that," Kim explained. "C'mon. I have kids. It's not my lifestyle. I've never been like that. I just really can't believe this. That it was a marble table."

Obviously this entire thing is completely hilarious, and Twitter responded as you would hope:

thinking Kim K had a line of coke in her snap, her responding it was candy, then realizing it was a marble table was the trilogy I needed tn — a (@alora14o) July 12, 2017

Imagine being such an icon you cause a drug scandal with a marble table pic.twitter.com/IceuE5rMYO — la bella vita (@drugproblem) July 12, 2017

Tfw you realize it was just a marble table pic.twitter.com/mUtz3N8U9P — Jon (@prasejeebus) July 12, 2017

Goodnight to Kim Kardashian's marble table only — Anthony Quintal (@LOHANTHONY) July 12, 2017

Thank you for this gift, internet.

