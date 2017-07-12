There's a Truly Hilarious Update in the Kim Kardashian Cocaine Lines Saga
This is pretty epic.
Remember yesterday when Kim Kardashian appeared on Snapchat with two very suspicious-looking lines of white powder on a table behind her, and the internet accused her of doing cocaine? Which, frankly, seems pretty off-brand considering Kim barely even drinks? Yeah, well about that.
After initially defending herself via twitter (saying the lines were powder from Dylan's Candy Bar) Kim went on to reveal that they're actually striations on her marble table.
"C'mon, I don't play like that," Kim explained. "C'mon. I have kids. It's not my lifestyle. I've never been like that. I just really can't believe this. That it was a marble table."
Obviously this entire thing is completely hilarious, and Twitter responded as you would hope:
Thank you for this gift, internet.
